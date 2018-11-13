Cyrus, Hemsworth donate $500K after losing home in wildfire
NEW YORK (AP) — Though Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home in a deadly California wildfire, they are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation.
"Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others," a representative for Cyrus said Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press.
The couple's home was in Malibu and the statement said they hope their donation can "restore Malibu's magic." Fires have been burning swaths of southern California since Thursday, forcing evacuations and threatened thousands of homes.
"These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience," the statement read.
Actress Paz de la Huerta sues Harvey Weinstein, alleges rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Paz de la Huerta filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2010 and then embarking on a campaign of harassment that harmed her career.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges Weinstein raped de la Huerta twice in New York in December 2010, taunting her with phone calls between the two assaults. New York police said a year ago that they were investigating de la Huerta's allegations. No charges have been filed in the case, but Weinstein is charged there with the rape of another woman.
In a new allegation, the suit states that the following month Weinstein exposed himself to the actress in a Beverly Hills hotel when she went to confront him. She alleges Weinstein tried to get de la Huerta to have a sexual encounter with him and another woman.