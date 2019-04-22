Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 93rd birthday, which this year coincides with Easter Sunday.
The queen is marking Easter by attending a service with other senior royals at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.
She was joined by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting their first child in the coming weeks and did not attend.
Harry and Meghan did post a birthday greeting for the queen on their Instagram page: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma'am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan."
The queen's birthday is marked this year by an unusual sunny spell that has sent flowers blooming on the extensive castle grounds.
Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen. She marks her official birthday in June with the Trooping the Color parade.
The two-birthday tradition dates back more than 250 years, when it was instituted by King George II.
Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She still maintains an active schedule, although she does not travel as often as she used to.
Her 97-year-old husband, Prince Philip, has retired from public duties and did not attend the service.
Michelle Branch, Black Keys' Patrick Carney tie the knot
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys are married.
The Grammy-winning musicians tied the knot Saturday at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in front of close friends and family, a representative for Carney told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Among those attending the wedding were the couple's 7-month-old son, Rhys, and Branch's 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Owen.
Branch, 35, wore a dress by Temperley London and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" performed by Symphony Chorus of New Orleans.
Carney, 39, wore a Burberry suit.
The couple began dating in 2015. They collaborated together on Branch's 2017 album, "Hopeless Romantic."