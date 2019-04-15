Thousands join Tony Hawk in opening Oklahoma City skate park
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Skateboard enthusiasts turned out by the thousands to welcome industry legend Tony Hawk to a new Oklahoma City park.
Hawk made an appearance Sunday for the grand opening of the skate park at Stars & Stripes Park on Lake Hefner. Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation estimates about 3,000 people showed up to see Hawk, Oklahoma-born professional skater Clint Walker and others christen the park.
The 50-year-old Hawk has helped open skate parks throughout the U.S. His industry footprint also includes skating video and mobile games and movie appearances.
In a tweet , Hawk thanked Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and other residents for attending, including "the dude that let me borrow his board after mine broke."
Favreau gives 'Star Wars' fans 1st look at 'The Mandalorian'
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Favreau gave fans their first look at the "The Mandalorian" at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday, previewing the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away.
Favreau's eight-episode series will debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12. It's set in the aftermath of "The Return of the Jedi," taking place five years after the Rebellion's victory.
Favreau premiered behind-the-scenes clips and some finished footage to attendees.
The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Hergog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star.
Favreau called himself "a product of a Star Wars imagination" who was eager to plunge into the post-"Jedi" landscape.
"You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy," Favreau said.
On Friday, Lucasfilm debuted the trailer for next theatrical "Star Wars" film, "The Rise of Skywalker."