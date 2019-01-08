Lawyer: Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial scheduled for May
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the disgraced Hollywood mogul's sexual assault trial in New York is scheduled for May 6, but court officials say that's tentative and unofficial.
Lawyer Benjamin Brafman mentioned the date in a court filing Monday in a civil case against Weinstein. He wants actress Ashley Judd's lawsuit put on hold until Weinstein's criminal case is resolved.
A court spokesman said Tuesday that an early May trial date had been discussed, but that nothing was official. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 7.
A judge last month denied a defense motion seeking to dismiss the case.
The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.
He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
Mogul Sumner Redstone settles lawsuits with ex-girlfriend
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ailing 95-year-old media mogul Sumner Redstone has settled a series of lawsuits pitting him against his ex-girlfriend days before a trial was set to begin, his attorney said Tuesday.
Manuela Herzer will return $3.25 million that Redstone, who is the majority shareholder of CBS and Viacom, had given her and relinquish any claim she has over his estate or health, attorney Robert Klieger said.
The settlement agreement says it ends seven lawsuits and countersuits between Redstone and Herzer that began in 2015 after their breakup and involve his estate, allegations of elder abuse and invasion of privacy.
Sumner said in the lawsuits that he had given Herzer tens of millions of dollars in their time together. He also briefly gave control of his health decisions to Herzer before he kicked her out of his Beverly Hills mansion in 2015. Redstone's children and grandchildren had been trying to ensure they controlled his affairs.
The legal fight had largely centered on whether Redstone, who has been in mental and physical decline, was able to testify and make decisions for himself.