FILE - In a Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 file photo, Gina Rodriguez speaks in the A Final Farewell to "Jane the Virgin" panel during the CW TCA Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Rodriguez has gotten married. The 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of the Saturday, May 4, 2019 wedding to Joe LoCicero. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)