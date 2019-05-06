'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez weds
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez has gotten married.
The 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of Saturday's wedding to Joe LoCicero. Cast member Justin Baldoni sang at the service. She writes in the caption: "May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband, Joseph, I am yours forever."
The couple met in 2016 when LoCicero played a stripper on the CW series. They got engaged in the summer of 2018.
CBS News names new anchor, revamps morning show
Norah O'Donnell will become anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News" and Gayle King is getting two new morning show co-hosts as CBS News seeks to boost the programs' ratings and put a tumultuous, scandal-scarred period behind it.
The changes announced Monday were orchestrated by Susan Zirinsky, a 47-year CBS News veteran who took over in March as the division's president. Her predecessor left after Charlie Rose at "CBS This Morning" and the top executive at "60 Minutes" lost their jobs following misconduct allegations.
"This is a start of a new era for CBS News," Zirinsky said in a statement.
In an interview, she said change was demanded by both internal events — she likened the past few years at CBS News to the children's books known as "A Series of Unfortunate Events" — and political and media realities.
"Breaking through the cacophony of voices and choices for news is quite extraordinary. And to take a venerable legacy network like CBS and help it break through the clutter was my goal. And how do you do that? You shake it up," she said. "I have the baseline, the phenomenal reporters of CBS News both domestically and abroad, but to take something that is very stuck in the past and take it to a new place" is the goal.
For CBS News overall, that means delivering news to viewers on whatever platform, digital or traditional, they use, Zirinsky said. For the nightly newscast in particular, it means changing anchors and relocating the program from New York to Washington, D.C., for the first time and as the 2020 election looms.