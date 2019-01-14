Loretta Lynn plans 87th birthday all-star tribute concert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music queen Loretta Lynn has big plans for her 87th birthday this April in the form of an all-star tribute concert featuring Jack White, Garth Brooks, George Strait and many more.
The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer-songwriter on Monday announced details of the April 1 show in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.
She released her album "Wouldn't It Be Great" last year, but hasn't been performing publicly since she had a stroke in 2017 and missed being honored at the CMT Artists of the Year show last October due to an illness.
Other artists scheduled to perform are Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Darius Rucker and the Pistol Annies.
Lynn said she's not planning any duets during the concert, instead saying she just wants the artists to sing for her. "I know what I want to hear and I am pretty sure they will be singing them," Lynn said.
Actress McGowan pleads no contest to misdemeanor drug charge
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Actress Rose McGowan pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor drug charge in Virginia after cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind at Dulles International Airport two years ago.
Court records show she received a $2,500 fine and a suspended jail sentence at a Circuit Court hearing in Leesburg. The sentence was first reported by WTOP-FM. She told the station she entered the plea because she "just wanted it to be over."
Last year, McGowan's lawyers suggested the drugs were planted in retaliation for accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.
McGowan was initially charged with a felony that could have carried jail time, but the plea deal reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.
Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert, who was appointed to prosecute the case after Loudoun County prosecutor James Plowman recused himself, said the $2,500 fine and suspended jail term is a typical sentence for a first-time offender caught with a small amount of drugs.
Baby boy or girl? It seems Harry and Meghan don't know yet
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have apparently chosen not to learn the gender of the baby they are expecting this spring.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, told schoolchildren during a visit to Birkenhead on Monday that she doesn't know whether she is carrying a boy or a girl.
Kitty Dudley, 9, said after meeting the couple: "I asked her if she was having a girl or a boy and she said she didn't know."
The meeting happened when Meghan talked to a number of children at St. Anne's Catholic Primary School in the town, which is 210 miles (340 kilometers) northwest of London.
Meghan also told one of the children that she is six months pregnant and expects to give birth at the end of April or in early May.