Bon Jovi's restaurant gives free meal to furloughed workers
RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — A restaurant owned by musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is providing free meals to local government workers and their families during the federal government shutdown.
JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank announced on Facebook it will provide the free meals to furloughed workers Monday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The meals are a result of a partnership between Gov. Phil Murphy's organization the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation.
JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.
'Gotti' leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor
NEW YORK (AP) — John Travolta's John Gotti biopic "Gotti" has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.
In nominations announced Monday, "Gotti," the Will Ferrell comedy "Holmes & Watson," conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza's "Death of a Nation" and the R-rated puppet comedy "Happytime Murders" all earned six nominations.
Nominated for worst picture are "Gotti," ''The Happytime Murders," ''Holmes & Watson," ''Robin Hood" and "Winchester."
Along with Johnny Depp in "Sherlock Gnomes" and Travolta in "Gotti," the Razzies nominated Trump in "Death of a Nation" and Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9" for worst actor. It also nominated Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo. Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress.
Winners will be revealed Feb. 23.
UK police speak to Prince Philip about not wearing seatbelt
By GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British police have spoken with Prince Philip after the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was photographed apparently driving without wearing a seatbelt — just two days after he was involved in a serious car crash.
British media on Saturday published a photograph showing the 97-year-old royal driving a new Land Rover near the royal residence at Sandringham in eastern England.
Norfolk Police said "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver."
Police said the advice given to Philip was "in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offense."
Buckingham Palace didn't comment on the images.
Philip was driving another Land Rover when he was involved in a violent collision on Thursday in which two women in a Kia car were injured. A 9-month-old baby boy in the Kia was unhurt. Philip had to be helped out of his overturned vehicle but wasn't injured.
The palace said Friday that Philip and the queen had privately contacted the other people in the crash and exchanged good wishes.
But Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist in the collision, told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that she had not heard from the palace.
"I still haven't had any contact from the royal household," she said. "Maybe he should prioritize that over test driving his new car."
The 46-year-old said "it would mean the world to me" if Philip offered an apology.
Police haven't disclosed who was at fault for the crash, which happened after Philip drove onto a main road from a side road near the royal family's Sandringham estate, 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London.