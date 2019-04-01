Tom Brady saves 1st tweet for April Fools' Day: I'm retiring
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Don't. Even. Joke.
New England Patriots fans who forgot that Monday is April Fools' Day might have been panicking when quarterback Tom Brady tweeted that he had decided to retire.
The six-time Super Bowl champion has joined Twitter and his first post said simply: "I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting." An email from a Twitter spokeswoman confirmed the account, but it also referred to the fact that the tweet came on April Fools' Day.
About an hour later, Brady sent out a second tweet that said, "Was this a bad joke?"
Brady is a 41-year-old, three-time NFL MVP who has to stop playing some time. But after leading New England to the title last year, there's no indication that he's slowing down.
And anyway, is this how he would announce it?
Even tight end Rob Gronkowski, who actually retired last month, did so with a lengthy Instagram post.
Neither Brady's agent nor the Patriots immediately responded to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
'Harry Potter' books burned at Catholic parish in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Priests at a Catholic parish in northern Poland have drawn criticism after they burned books, including from the "Harry Potter" series, and other items that their owners said had evil forces.
Images from the burning at Gdansk's Mother of Church parish on Sunday were posted on Facebook by Catholic foundation SMS z Nieba (SMS from Heaven,) which uses unconventional means to carry out its religious work.
In the pictures, flames are consuming an African wooden mask, a small Buddhist figure, figurines of elephants and books on personality and magic, as well as those by J.K. Rowling. They were all brought in by parishioners, who were encouraged by the priests to clear their homes of objects that had evil forces. Influential in Poland, the Catholic Church objects to "Harry Potter" books, which are international best-sellers, saying they promote sorcery.
In the photos, priests and altar boys can be seen watching the burning objects.
The foundation said the book burning was intended to alert parishioners to bad influences that it says come from magic and the occult.