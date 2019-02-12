Yabba dabba adieu: 'Flintstones' theme park has been sold
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — A theme park near the Grand Canyon designed around the "Flintstones" cartoon will now be strictly for the birds.
The Arizona Daily Sun reported this week that the sale of Flintstones Bedrock City, north of Williams, Arizona, officially closed Jan. 31. The stone-age village had opened in 1972 and included a restaurant, gift shop and RV park.
The park about 30 miles south of the Grand Canyon will become Raptor Ranch: Birds of Prey park, a showcase for falconry.
Raptor Ranch co-founder Ron Brown says the property was purchased for less than the $2 million listing price but declined to give a specific amount.
Brown says most of the Flintstones structures are going.
Bedrock City owner Linda Speckels has been trying to sell the property since 2015.
Haunted by jeers, town rethinks teen trick-or-treat penalty
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city's penalty of jail time for teenage trick-or-treaters has scared up some ridicule and a possible policy change.
The Chesapeake City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a 50-year-old law that threatens teens with up to six months in jail if they go door-to-door in pursuit of candy on Oct. 31.
The Virginian-Pilot reports no teens have ever actually been arrested under the ordinance. But it made news last Halloween, ending up parodied on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Mayor Rick West says the town's sudden infamy left him sleepless.
The amendment would eliminate the jail penalty. Trick-or-treating past the age of 12 instead would carry fines of up to $250, as would violating the 8 p.m. curfew. The proposed policy mirrors that of neighboring cities.