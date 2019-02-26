NBC appoints Jenna Bush Hager co-host on 'Today'
NEW YORK (AP) — Jenna Bush Hager better get her wine glass ready.
NBC appointed her Tuesday as co-host of the "Today" show's fourth hour with Hoda Kotb, and she'll replace Kathie Lee Gifford in that role in April.
Kotb and Gifford were successful pioneers in expanding "Today," with an irreverent hour where glasses of wine were often kept close by.
The daughter of former President George W. Bush has been with the "Today" show for a decade in various roles. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim says in a memo to staff that her compassion and curiosity comes through in all her stories, along with a Texas-sized sense of humor.
The "Today" show's competitor, ABC's "Good Morning America," has also expanded beyond the early-morning hours.
Stephen King, wife give $1.25M to genealogical society
BOSTON (AP) — The master of the American horror novel has donated $1.25 million to the masters of American genealogical research.
Stephen King and his wife, Tabitha, made the gift through their foundation to the New England Historic Genealogical Society.
The Boston-based organization is the nation's oldest and largest genealogical society. It says it will use the gift announced Tuesday to develop educational programming and fund a curriculum in family history for public school students.
It will also help the organization expand its headquarters.
Brenton Simons is president and CEO of the society. He says the money will have "far-reaching benefits."
The society says the Kings have deep personal interest in family and local history and their importance in education.
Man forgets valuable Picasso 'owl jug' on German train
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany are appealing for help in finding a valuable ceramic jug made by Pablo Picasso, after its owner lost it on a train.
Federal police said Tuesday that the 76-year-old man forgot the jug featuring Picasso's famous owl motif when he changed trains in the western city of Hamm on Feb. 15.
Police said the white, black and blue jug was made in Picasso's workshop in Madoura, France, in 1953, and is worth at least 10,000 euros ($11,355).
Train crew was alerted to the loss immediately but the jug remains missing.