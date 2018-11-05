Weinstein lawyers try again to get sex assault case tossed
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's lawyers asked Monday for a chance to question in court the former lead detective in his sexual assault case and the head of New York City's special victims division, arguing the case has been "irreparably tainted" by police misconduct and should be thrown out.
The former Hollywood producer's lawyers singled out Detective Nicholas DiGaudio — whose alleged witness coaching led prosecutors to abandon part of the case last month — as they renewed their push to have the rest of it thrown out.
The lawyers described DiGaudio in court papers as "a serial obstructor" who was "singularly hell-bent on concealing the truth" and proposed an evidentiary hearing be held to "determine the extent of misconduct." They asked that the head of the special victims division, Michael Osgood, also be called to testify.
The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment.
Fox, NBC and Facebook turn down Trump ad deemed racist
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC, Fox News Channel and Facebook all said Monday they will stop airing President Donald Trump's campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of killing two police officers.
CNN had rejected the same ad, declaring it racist.
Asked before leaving for campaign rallies if he thought the advertisement was offensive, Trump said, "a lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive a lot of times."
The ad has already likely been seen by more people than it would if it kept running. NBC aired it on the "Sunday Night Football" game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, which drew the highest overnight ratings of the franchise's history. During football season, it's usually the most-watched show on television, often with around 20 million viewers.
MSNBC also aired it on "Morning Joe" on Monday.
Released last week, the advertisement includes footage of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers. He's seen smiling in a court appearance and saying, "I will break out soon and I will kill more."
The ad says, without evidence, that "Democrats let him into our country." It shows masses of people shaking at a fence, apparently trying to break it down, and ended with the tagline, "Trump and Republicans are making America safe again."
NBC was the first of the three companies to say it was stopping the advertisement on Monday, apparently after a fierce online response.
"After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible," NBC Universal said in a statement.
Marianne Gambelli, Fox News' president of advertising sales, said the commercial was pulled on Sunday "upon further review." Fox did not immediately say how many times it had aired on either Fox News Channel or the Fox Business Network.