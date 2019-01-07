Ratings dip to 18.6M for Golden Globes despite NFL lead-in
NEW YORK (AP) — Preliminary figures from Nielsen show that Sunday night's Golden Globes were watched by 18.6 million viewers, a slight drop from the 19.1 million that tuned in last year.
The NBC broadcast dipped despite an enviable lead-in from the nail-biter NFL Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears. This year's nominees also featured a number of hit films, including "Black Panther" and "A Star Is Born." The night's best drama picture winner, "Bohemian Rhapsody," has made $743.1 million worldwide.
Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the 76th Globes at least stopped recent dramatic ratings skids for awards shows like the Oscars and Grammys. Last year's Globes fell 5 percent and 11 percent among those aged 18-49. This time, viewership in that key demographic increased four percent.
Top court won't hear de Havilland's case about TV miniseries
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to revive a lawsuit by Olivia de Havilland over the FX Networks miniseries "Feud: Bette and Joan," which centered on the rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
The high court on Monday said it would not take the actress's case. That means a California appeals court's decision throwing out the lawsuit stands. The appeals court unanimously ruled in 2018 that California law and the First Amendment required the lawsuit's dismissal.
The 102-year-old de Havilland had objected to her depiction on the eight-part miniseries. She said her likeness was illegally used and her character, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, came across as a vulgar gossipmonger.
As is its usual practice, the Supreme Court did not say anything about the case in declining to hear it.
Broadway actors' union strikes over developmental labs
NEW YORK (AP) — The labor union representing theatrical performers is demanding that its members no longer participate in any developmental stage work with commercial producers, putting Broadway's pipeline of new musicals and plays under threat.
Actors' Equity, which represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers nationwide, declared the strike Monday after two years of fruitless negotiations with the producer-led Broadway League to increase minimum salaries for developmental labs and eventually share any profits with lab participants.
In labs, actors and writers test out material for shows in progress. They've been used to create "The Cher Show," ''To Kill a Mockingbird," ''Hello, Dolly!" and "Waitress."
The union has been making its case via social media, using the hashtag #NotALabRat. The strike comes as Broadway finished 2018 with the highest grosses on record.