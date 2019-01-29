Bryce Dallas Howard honored by Harvard's Hasty Pudding
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Bryce Dallas Howard, who has made her mark as an actor, producer and director, was named Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year on Tuesday.
"The Pudding is excited to honor an accomplished actress who has given such a wide range of critically acclaimed performances, and is committed to expanding the role of women in every aspect of storytelling," the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization said in a statement.
Howard will be honored with a parade through Cambridge on Thursday, to be followed by a roast where she will receive her pudding pot.
The roast will be followed by a preview of the organization's latest production, "France France Revolution," its first that features a cast that includes women.
"In addition to being fans of Bryce's work in TV and film, we admire her efforts to forge new pathways for female artists and creatives in Hollywood," Mariana Sanchez-Medina, the organization's co-producer said in statement.
Howard starred in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" last year, the sequel to the 2015 box office hit "Jurassic World." She will next be seen in "Rocketman," an Elton John biopic scheduled for release in May.
Christina Aguilera to launch Las Vegas residency in May
NEW YORK (AP) — Christina Aguilera is joining the growing number of musicians launching residencies in Las Vegas.
The singer announced Tuesday that "Christina Aguilera: The Xperience" will open at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31.
Aguilera announced 16 performances. Tickets go on sale Saturday.
The Grammy winner released her debut album in 1999 and is known for hits such as "Genie in a Bottle," ''Beautiful" and "Ain't No Other Man."
Aguilera released the album "Liberation," last year. Two of its songs — "Fall in Line" with Demi Lovato and "Like I Do" with GoldLink — earned nominations at the 2019 Grammys, airing Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
Others who have made Vegas a temporary home include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey.