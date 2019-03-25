Hugh Jackman "very excited" to be heading back to Broadway
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hugh Jackman says he's looking forward to coming back to Broadway next year as a classic roguish traveling salesman in a play he first performed in as a teenager.
"I'm very, very excited about doing 'The Music Man'," he told The Associated Press.
The two-time Tony winner said he first performed the show in high school, and that it was the first musical he ever acted in.
"It's amazing I'm going back to it," he said.
As con man Harold Hill, Jackman will sing such favorites as "Ya Got Trouble," ''Seventy-Six Trombones" and "Gary, Indiana."
Jackman was speaking with the AP on Sunday at the Global Teacher Prize award ceremony in Dubai, where he announced the winner and performed musical numbers from his 2017 film "The Greatest Showman."
Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the pugnacious attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was arrested Monday on charges that included trying to shake down Nike for as much as $25 million by threatening the company with bad publicity.
Avenatti, who was also accused of embezzling a client's money to pay his own expenses, was charged with extortion and bank and wire fraud in separate cases in New York and California. He was arrested in New York just minutes after tweeting that he planned to hold a news conference Tuesday to "disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered."
"When lawyers use their law licenses as weapons, as a guise to extort payments for themselves, they are no longer acting as attorneys. They are acting as criminals," said Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in New York.
California investigators had been building a case against Avenatti for more than a year, but prosecutors in New York said their investigation began only last week and was completed in days.
In the California case, Avenatti allegedly misused a client's money to pay his debts and those of his coffee business and law firm. Federal prosecutors said he also defrauded a Mississippi bank by using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans.
The allegations "paint an ugly picture of lawless conduct and greed," said Nick Hanna, the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. Avenatti describes himself on Twitter as an attorney and advocate, but the accusations describe "a corrupt lawyer who instead fights for his own selfish interests."
The arrest was a sharp reversal of fortune for the 48-year-old lawyer, who, less than a year ago, emerged as a leading figure in the anti-Trump movement, with relentless cable news appearances, a hard-punching style and a knack for obtaining information about others' wrongdoing.
Donald Trump Jr. gloated over the arrest on Twitter.
"Good news for my friend @MichaelAvenatti, if you plead fast enough, you might just get to share a cell with Michael Cohen!" he wrote, referring to the former Trump lawyer set to go to prison next month for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to Daniels.
Avenatti allegedly threatened to hold a news conference last week on the eve of Nike's quarterly earnings call and the start of the NCAA tournament to announce allegations of misconduct by Nike employees. The attorney and a co-conspirator demanded to be paid $15 million to $25 million and an additional $1.5 million for an Avenatti client to remain silent, the complaint said.