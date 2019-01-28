Postal Service honors entertainer Gregory Hines with stamp
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp.
Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale is hosting the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.
Hines, who was known for his unique style of tap dancing, won a Tony Award in 1992 for "Jelly's Last Jam." He died of cancer at age 57 in 2003.
The forever stamp features Hines smiling on one knee with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe.
Comedian questioned by Border Patrol agents in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A comedian from Portland, Oregon, isn't laughing after his encounter with Border Patrol agents in Spokane, Washington.
Mohanad Elshieky was ordered by Border Patrol agents to get off the Greyhound bus as he was preparing to travel back to Portland after a performance Saturday in Pullman.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Elshieky tweeted that he was interrogated for 20 minutes by agents who contended his papers were fake and that he was in the country illegally.
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesman said Elshieky stated he was from Libya and presented the agents with an Oregon driver's license and an employment authorization card. The spokesman said that neither is considered a valid document to satisfy a federal law requiring a non-citizen immigrant who is not a minor to carry certain documentation.
Failure to comply is a misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum $100 fine and maximum 30-day prison sentence.
Elshieky tweeted that he was granted asylum and has lived in the United States for five years.
Eventually, the agents released him and told him to carry proper paperwork.
Ahead of Oscars, 'Black Panther' to return to theaters again
NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off of its win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, "Black Panther" is heading back into theaters.
Disney announced Monday that Ryan Coogler's Oscar nominee will play for free Feb. 1-7 at 250 participating AMC theaters to celebrate Black History Month. Disney also said it will give a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund.
This is the second time "Black Panther" has been re-released since it opened in February 2018. For a day in November, it played for free in art house theaters nationwide.
"Black Panther" on Sunday night won best ensemble at the SAG Awards, the guild's top prize. The film, which grossed more than $700 million at the domestic box office, is nominated for seven Oscars including best picture.