Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumored baby shower
NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.
The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.
Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.
Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan's former TV show "Suits," was spotted at one of the gatherings.
Meghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.
Lady Gaga, fiance Christian Carino no longer together
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga and her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, have split up.
A representative for the singer-actress confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No more details were provided.
Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, began dating in 2017. Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.
Gaga has a big week ahead: She is a double nominee at Sunday's Academy Awards for her work in "A Star Is Born." Her nominations include best actress and best original song for "Shallow," which won two Grammys and a Golden Globe.
The Academy Awards will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Actress Julianne Moore helps unveil sex misconduct policies
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration unveil the governor's series of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women in New York.
Moore joined Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH'-kuhl) on Tuesday at Lincoln Center in Manhattan for an event launching Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Women's Justice Agenda. The Democrat was in Albany and didn't attend.
Cuomo's list of proposals for 2019 includes eliminating the statute of limitations for rape claims and increasing protections against sexual harassment in the workplace. Some related initiatives have been passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed into law by the governor.
Moore is a leader of the Time's Up movement fighting sexual harassment and promoting equality in the work place. She won the 2015 Oscar for best actress for her performance in "Still Alice."