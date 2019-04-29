Cover-up: MIT students deck out dome
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Student pranksters at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have struck again, drawing inspiration from America's hottest movie.
MIT students over the weekend draped the university's signature Great Dome with a giant cloth version of Captain America's red, white and blue shield.
Their efforts drew a Twitter "Very cool!" from actor Chris Evans, the Massachusetts native who plays Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame."
The shield went up Saturday night and was taken down Monday morning.
MIT students have for generations centered similar pranks, which they call "hacks," on the dome.
A realistic police cruiser was placed on the dome in 1994. In 1999, it was decked out to look like R2D2, the robot from "Star Wars."
Appeals court denies Bill Cosby's latest bid for bail
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has denied Bill Cosby's latest request to leave prison on bail while he fights his sex-assault conviction.
Defense lawyers say the 81-year-old comedian is likely to have his conviction overturned because of trial errors.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says they aren't surprised by the Pennsylvania Superior Court order Monday denying last week's bail motion.
He says the filing was meant to point out that Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill hasn't issued a post-trial opinion the defense needs to pursue Cosby's appeal. They plan to challenge several trial rulings, including O'Neill's decision to let five other accusers testify at last year's trial.
Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. District Attorney Kevin Steele calls Cosby's bail motion "fraught with inaccuracies."