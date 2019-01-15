Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is raising its U.S. prices by 13 to 18 percent, its biggest increase since the company launched its video streaming service 12 years ago.
Its most popular plan will see the largest hike, to $13 per month from $11. That option offers high-definition streaming on up to two different internet-connected devices simultaneously. Even at the higher price, that plan is still a few dollars cheaper than HBO, whose streaming service charges $15 per month.
The extra cash will help to pay for Netflix's huge investment in original shows and films and finance the heavy debt it has assumed to ward off rivals such as Amazon, Disney and AT&T.
While subscribers might bemoan a bigger monthly bill, Wall Street cheered, sending Netflix's shares up 6.5 percent Tuesday.
This marks the fourth time that Netflix has raised its U.S. prices; the last hike came in late 2017 . But this is the first time that higher prices will hit all 58 million U.S. subscribers, the number Netflix reported at the end of September.
Previously, Netflix had continued to offer a basic, $8-a-month streaming plan while raising rates on more comprehensive plans with better video quality and options to watch simultaneously on different devices.
This time, the price for the cheapest plan is going up to $9 per month. A premium plan offering ultra-high definition will jump to $16 per month from $14.
Satisfaction: Rolling Stones to headline 50th Jazz Fest
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has got satisfaction: The Rolling Stones are among the headliners for the 50th anniversary festival.
Organizers on Tuesday confirmed reports that Mick Jagger and his band will play. Also headlining the 8-day event, which runs April 25-28 and May 2-5, are Katy Perry, the Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Pitbull, Santana, Jerry Lee Lewis, Aaron Neville and gospel great Shirley Caesar.
"Fifty years is very rare and to be here, still, just as strong, just as relevant is amazing," festival producer Quint Davis said.
"For the Rolling Stones and Katy Perry — two of the most highly produced artists — to want to come play our festival, held in a tent, during the day with the scent of BBQ and oyster po-boys wafting over the field, that's just incredible."
Perry is scheduled to perform April 27, the first Saturday, while the Stones will take over the festival's largest stage Thursday, May 2.
Seeing the Stones' performance will require a special ticket good only for that day. Cost? $185.
Tickets go on a pre-sale Thursday for Louisiana residents only, to buy tickets for the Rolling Stones' date. Up to two tickets can be purchased on the Plaza level of the Superdome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday for the entire festival at 10 a.m. in New Orleans or at www.nojazzfest.com or www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
For the first time, the festival's 11 other stages will go dark when Jagger and company hit the stage.
"Even though it's going to be a full fest day, with performances on all 12 stages, we don't want the stages where the Stones aren't performing to compete for an audience," Davis said. "We don't want the other stages to not have any people there, so we're gonna shut them down about an hour before the Stones perform, encourage them to get something to eat, to get a good spot and enjoy the show."
Before the lineup was announced at the news conference, Davis showcased musicians who performed at the first jazz festival — Ellis Marsalis on piano, vocalist Germaine Bazzle, bass player George French, James Rivers on saxophone and Johnny Vidacovich on drums. Blues great Little Freddie King on guitar, Ronnie Kole on piano, clarinetist Orange Kellin and Lars Edegran on banjo also performed.