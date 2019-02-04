Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Jennifer Lopez to present at Oscars
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday announced its first slate of presenters. Also among the 13 stars are Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.
Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also take the Oscar stage as presenters.
There has been some acrimony over exclusive rights to some presenters this year. The Screen Actors Guild earlier criticized the film academy for requiring that its potential presenters not appear at previous awards shows.
ABC will broadcast the Oscars live on February 24. No host has been announced after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.
Gladys Knight, Chloe x Halle give thanks after performance
Gladys Knight was all smiles as she blew kisses to everyone, and Chloe x Halle were almost speechless after their pregame performance at Super Bowl 53.
Knight called her rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" an "exciting moment" and "one to remember" in the tunnel of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the New England Patriots played the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta. The 74-year-old singer was all smiles as she thanked everyone who supported her through the controversy involving performers who were criticized for performing at the NFL's marquee game.
Before Knight performed, the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle sang "America the Beautiful." The group said their experience was "wonderful" and were "thankful to God" for the opportunity.
Both Knight and Chloe x Halle put on strong performances. They have been surrounded by the controversy after some have boycotted the NFL over treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
While some performers declined participation in the Super Bowl, Knight said she hoped her anthem would unite people.
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will headline the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.