Chicago Symphony musicians trade piccolos for picketing
CHICAGO (AP) — Striking musicians at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are grabbing picket signs instead of piccolos after a lack of progress in contract talks.
The musicians picketed Monday in front of Orchestra Hall, a day after announcing they were going on strike. They say management is trying to reduce their pension benefits after nearly a year of negotiations.
The previous contract expired last September and had been extended to last weekend.
Jeff Alexander, president of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, says management is disappointed by the strike. The orchestra says in a statement that musicians are making demands that are "unreasonable and detrimental."
The orchestra acknowledges that retirement benefits are at the center of the dispute. The average annual salary is $187,000.
George Foreman's 42-year-old daughter dies in Texas
HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself, has died at a suburban Houston home. She was 42.
The Harris County sheriff's office said Monday that emergency crews found her Friday. The sheriff's office says its investigators also responded and preliminary indications were that her death was a suicide, but the medical examiner's office will make the final determination.
Foreman tweeted Sunday night: "First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She's With her maker now." He said when she told him she wanted to box he told her to get a degree first, and she did.
Freeda Foreman fought briefly and was 5-1. Her career spanned 17 months in 2000-01.
Beyonce, Jay-Z to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce and Jay-Z are getting recognized for achievements outside of music: The power couple will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.
GLAAD announced Monday that the Carters will receive its Vanguard Award at its 30th annual awards on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The award, previously given to Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Antonio Banderas, honors "allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people," GLAAD said.
GLAAD said Beyonce, who has a large gay fanbase, is being recognized for speaking out about marriage equality nationwide; for including members of the LBGTQ community in her music videos; and for dedicating one of her performances to the victims and survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.