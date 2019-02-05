21 Savage's English origins stun fans of the Atlanta rapper
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a shock for fans when 21 Savage was taken into custody by U.S. immigration agents in Georgia. It was an even bigger shock to learn he had been an immigrant in the first place.
The Grammy-nominated rapper and his music are so deeply associated with Atlanta that the notion he was actually born in England and brought to the U.S. at age 12 felt downright bizarre.
Scores of surprised tweets came after his Sunday arrest. Memes bloomed that some called cruel under the circumstances, including one of him dressed as a Buckingham Palace guard, along with an old video of him talking in a mock English accent about tea and crumpets. While the United Kingdom is responsible for rap icon Slick Rick, he also grew up in America, and its rappers traditionally have not had much success in America.
"It seems so outlandish that the prototypical Atlanta rapper is not from Atlanta," said Samuel Hine, a writer and editor at GQ who researched 21 Savage and spent a day with him for a profile in the magazine last year. "I think that's why so many people were sort of making fun of him, and making memes."
By all accounts, few knew his real birthplace, and it certainly wasn't publicly known. His accent gave no indication, and his birth name, Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, could come from any number of birthplaces.
Jolie urges Myanmar to end violence against Rohingya Muslims
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Angelina Jolie on Tuesday urged Myanmar to show a genuine commitment to ending violence and displacement in its Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh for safety.
Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N.'s refugee agency, spoke as she visited sprawling camps in Bangladesh that are home to 1 million Rohingya refugees. More than 700,000 have arrived since August 2017, when Myanmar's army led a violent crackdown following attacks on security posts by a Rohingya insurgent group.
Jolie is visiting for three days before launching a global appeal for $920 million, chiefly to support the refugees' needs for 2019. She met and talked with refugees, including children and rape victims.
"It was deeply upsetting to meet the families who have only known persecution and statelessness their whole lives, who speak of being treated like cattle," she told reporters at the Kutupalong refugee camp.
Jolie added: "They have been denied their most basic human right: citizenship in their country of birth. And some still won't even call the Rohingya by their rightful name."
She thanked Bangladesh for hosting the refugees despite being over populated, and urged the international community to provide more resources for the refugees.
"Bangladesh is a generous country rich in culture and history, but with limited resources. And it cannot be left to shoulder the responsibility of hosting Rohingya refugees alone," she said.