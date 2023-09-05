amalgamated sugar

Steam escapes from Amalgamated Sugar Co.’s Twin Falls factory in 2017.

 Times-News file photo

An agreement between members of the Brewers Confectioners Tobacco and Grain Millers Union and Amalgamated Sugar Co. has been reached, averting a possible strike.

On Wednesday, union members from Amalgamated’s four sugar factories voted to ratify a new five-year collective bargaining agreement that covers approximately 1,400 employees — 1,200 of whom are union members.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.