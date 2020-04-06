BLACKFOOT – With the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course still waiting to announce its 2020 tournament schedule, things around the globe are beginning to take shape and they will look a lot different than they have in years past.
The Royal and Ancient Club of Great Britain announced on Monday morning that they have canceled The Open Championships (British Open) for 2020 and the PGA has announced changes in dates for the other three major championships for this year.
The PGA Championship, which played a first round back in March, before suspending play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for Aug. 3-9, at TPC Harding Park in California.
The U.S. Open has been set for Sept. 14-20 at Winged Foot in New York and the Masters Tournament has been rescheduled for Nov. 9-15 at Augusta National in Georgia. All will have a different feel and look for the fans of golf as they will be played at times that are normally dormant for the major championships.
For the first time since 1945, the Open Championship (The British Open) will not be held. The Royal and Ancient has officially struck the event from the calendar this year and it will be played at Royal St. Georges in 2021.
The 150th Open, slated to take place next year at St. Andrews, will now take place in 2022.
Jay Busbee, a writer for Yahoo Sports reports the following:
“I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said in making the announcement, “but it is not going to be possible.”
The new calendar preserves the Ryder Cup weekend as originally scheduled, albeit one week after the U.S. Open. The Ryder Cup will take place at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
The PGA Championship’s date means that the PGA Tour will move its regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship, and all three FedEx Cup playoff events one week later. The Tour Championship will now finish on Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day. The Tour will also attempt to reschedule some of the previously cancelled tournaments into the now-open calendar spaces once held by the U.S. Open, the Open Championship and the Olympic golf competition.
Another loss to the calendar was the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. According to Augusta officials, scheduling difficulties among many other women’s events made it impossible to reschedule the event. All amateurs who accepted an invitation to the 2020 event will be invited to the 2021 event, as long as they remain amateurs. Ticketholders of that event will be refunded; ticketholders for the Masters can use their tickets in November.
The LPGA intends to restart the week of June 15 with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The LPGA also rescheduled its first two majors: the ANA Inspiration will be the week of Sept. 7, and the U.S. Women’s Open will be the week of Dec. 7.
The PGA Championship’s return August 6 is debatable; at the moment, the tournament is scheduled for San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed concern about gatherings before September. Augusta National expressly referenced patrons returning to the tournament for the Masters, and hotels in Augusta have had prices for that week leap into the stratosphere in anticipation of returning galleries.
Officials from the tournaments and tours emphasized that this schedule is dependent on the advice of health officials, and could change depending on unfavorable reports from national, state or local health offices.
The full statement from Augusta National, the European Tour, the LPGA, the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, the R&A and the USGA is as follows:
“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.
“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.
“We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe.”
Golf is not the only professional or major event that has been put on hold or postponed and had to reschedule events during the past couple of months.
This past week, Wimbledon, one of tennis’ grand slam events was canceled for this year. The French Open, normally played in May has been rescheduled for late September.
The Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races and the focus of the racing world has been rescheduled from the first Saturday in May until the first Saturday in September and the other two Triple Crown races are looking for alternatives.
The Indianapolis 500, long a tradition on Memorial Day weekend is now scheduled to take place on Aug. 23 with a week full of activities leading up to it.
It is a constantly changing sports world in 2020 with more changes and challenges ahead as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball have yet to propose set plans for their 2020 seasons, and in the case of the NBA, the completion of the regular season and playoffs scenarios without crowding in on the 2020-21 season set to begin in October.
The NFL and Major League Baseball still hope to get their seasons started, on time in the case of the NFL and relatively soon to be able to salvage the season and playoffs in the case of baseball.