BLACKFOOT – Early on Thursday came a report over the internet that the Royal and Ancient Golf Club who sponsors and hosts the British Open Golf Tournament, the last of the four majors for the PGA, was canceling for 2020 or at the very least postponing until a suitable time could be found to play the tournament. The initial report was given by Golf Digest.
Already this year, the PGA Players Championship was postponed after one round of play due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, the Masters Tournament, sponsored by Augusta National Golf Club, has been postponed without a replacement date being announced and just a few days ago, the U.S. Open was also postponed from its dates in late June due to the COVID-19 as well and its close proximity to New York City, the epicenter for the pandemic in the United States.
Just released by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in Great Britain was a subsequent press release that stated the tournament had not yet been canceled, but that all precautions were being considered.
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club clarified that all options are on the table, including postponing The British Open, but that a decision has not been made.
“(R&A is) continuing to work through our options this year, including postponement,” chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement. “Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.”
It said it will provide a further update as available.
With the other three major tournaments already in a state of flux, nothing that is being discussed at this time would come as any surprise. It is a very frustrating and trying time for the entire sports world as every sports entity is working through the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways, each trying very diligently to make the correct decision for their sport.
Original story is listed below:
The last of golf’s four major championships is preparing to pull the plug.
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews is expected to cancel The British Open as early as Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Golf Digest. It will mark the first time since 1945, when it was canceled due to World War II, that the iconic tournament won’t be played.
The British Open was set to start on July 16 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England, and was the fourth and final major championship of the year. The Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open have all already been postponed.
The PGA Tour suspended operations due to the coronavirus last month after the first round of The Players Championship. It has canceled all future events on all Tours — including the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Champions — through the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was set to finish on May 10. The LPGA has also suspended operations.
The R&A officially pushed both the British Amateur and the British Women’s Amateur back from June to August this week, and moved the Curtis Cup back to next summer, too, per the report.
Royal St. George’s was set to host its 15th British Open, and its first since 2011. The Old Course at St. Andrews is scheduled to host next year’s British Open, and is still expected to do so despite this year’s cancelation.
Wimbledon made a similar move earlier on Wednesday, canceling the 2020 tournament for the first time since World War II amid the pandemic.
There were more than 900,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide as of Wednesday night, according to The New York Times. The United Kingdom had more than 29,000 confirmed cases alone, the eighth-highest country in the world and the fifth-most in Europe. The United States had the most with more than 206,000 confirmed cases.
As the sports world and the world in general continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the world itself, there will be many more postponements and cancellations of events throughout the world.
Already, the United States has seen the Major League Baseball season opening pushed back, the NBA season has been interrupted in mid-season, leaving playoffs up in the air and MISL has been postponed as has Major Soccer Leagues throughout the world.
College sports, including the NCAA Basketball Tournaments and all Spring Sports and there are questions around the country as to what might happen with fall sports in the NCAA.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be navigated by all of those concerned, many different and diverse solutions have been offered.