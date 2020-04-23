BOISE – During this time of COVID-19, much has been said about the battle to keep businesses open and employees earning a paycheck so that as many lives as possible can keep going.
The federal stimulus has sent $1,200 to most individuals in the country to keep things rolling for them during this troubling time.
In Idaho, at least in the school districts in Bingham County, the superintendents have done a great job of keeping all of their employees whole or as close to whole as they can.
Things are very different at Boise State University, where BSU President Marlene Tromp has issued a mandatory furlough of all faculty and staff of the university to help offset an expected $10 million shortfall because of refunds and canceled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether this policy will be productive enough to be used elsewhere in the state has yet to be determined, but just imagine that if it were to be the protocol that was adopted by the local school districts in Bingham County. Imagine the voices demanding to be heard on this end of the state.
Basically, the BSU furloughs are in place as follows: All full-time employees making $40,000 or more are expected to take a 4-day furlough and those making $150,000 or more are expected to take a 10-day furlough.
Head football coach Brian Harsin, who makes a reported $1.7 million, will be forfeiting roughly $45,000 of his salary by this move.
I think that this is all well and good, but I expect that Tromp should be the first in line to list her 10-day furlough and make sure that she sets the example of giving back the equivalent amount of money for her roughly $500,000 salary, which to date she has not demonstrated she is capable of earning.
Following is the story as printed by Yahoo Sports and written by Nick Bromberg.
All coaches at Boise State are included in the school’s mandatory furloughs.
University president Marlene Tromp sent an email to all faculty and staff on Monday outlining the furlough plans. She said the school is facing up to a $10 million shortfall because of canceled events due to the corona virus pandemic.
“As many of you know, like 80 percent of universities across the nation, we made what I firmly believe was the right decision to provide millions of dollars of prorated refunds to our students for dining, housing and parking fees,” Tromp wrote in the email obtained by the Idaho Statesman. “We have also had to cancel millions of dollars in revenue-generating events through the school year and into the summer. These direct losses alone create a nearly $10 million impact.”
All full-time employees making more than $40,000 a year are required to take at least a four-day furlough and the length of the furlough depends on the person’s salary. People making $150,000 or more are being put on a 10-day furlough, meaning that football coach Bryan Harsin, men’s basketball coach Leon Rice and women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell will be required to take the maximum furlough.
Harsin’s salary, per the USA Today coaches salary database, was $1.75 million in 2019. Rice made over $700,000 last season and Presnell made over $240,000 per the Statesman.
High-paid coaches across college athletics have taken pay cuts as the pandemic has impacted athletic departments’ bottom lines and Boise State is the first major school to furlough its coaches. Other schools could end up following suit as the financial impacts of the corona virus grow, especially if the revenue-driving 2020 college football season is significantly modified in any way.