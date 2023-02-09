On a cold February morning, with the crisp air biting his face, Lance Tissidimit opens up a gate made of wooden posts and barbed wire which leads into a fenced off section of land. He climbs back into his 2019 Duramax flat-bed truck and drives into the large enclosure.
Not far away is a small herd of about 15 to 20 American Bison, commonly referred to as Buffalo, an animal that was on the brink of extinction only a century ago.
Estimated numbers vary, but before the 19th century the population of Buffalo was somewhere around 60 million. By the end of the century, the population had been reduced to only hundreds. In less than 100 years, tens of millions of Bison were slaughtered in an act of scorched-earth warfare.
But that feels far away in 2023 as Tissidimit drives his truck past the small subsection of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation’s Bison herd. The animals follow him, knowing that his arrival means fresh food.
Tissidimit throws his truck into manual and climbs onto the bed, half filled with hay, and throws chunks of that hay out onto the ground as the vehicle rolls through the enclosure. The Buffaloes soon reach him, and walk over to the piles of hay in a trail behind the vehicle. Some of them jump out of the way when Tissidimit throws hay in their direction.
When Tissidimit stops his vehicle, he looks out at a trail of Buffalo all feeding on the hay he just gave them. This is only a small part of his morning routine that starts at 8 a.m. as he goes through the different sections of land that the Buffalo herd occupies and feeds them.
Tissidimit said he’s managed this herd for a long time. His family members have also managed the herd before him and introduced him to it to see if he liked it.
Tissidmit said he’s the type of person who believes that animals should be healthy and he wants to take care of them and see them “thrive and do well.”
This is especially true to him for Buffalo because of their history and cultural significance to indigenous American tribes. Long before colonists pushed out west, the tribes hunted Buffalo and used every part of the animal, from their meat to their hides and even their horns and tail hairs.
“The Buffalo have been fighting for so many years just because of who they are, this type of animal that doesn't back down,” Tissidimit said. He remarks that he can herd Buffalo in a direction he wants them to go, but if he pushes too hard or backs them into a corner they will get defensive.
“These days the human wants to say they are a stronger type of predator,” Tissidimit said.
In the 19th century, the Buffalo were hunted to near extinction because it was seen as a way to starve the Native Americans of their main source of food and supplies. In the U.S. Army’s war against the Indians, they killed as many Buffalo as they possibly could.
In addtion to this, Trappers killed Buffalo and would sell the animal’s hides. The animal would also be hunted by settlers as well as tourists. This, combined with the military’s systematic slaughter of the animal, nearly resulted in the animal being wiped out.
Tissidimit said that many people made efforts to save the Buffalo and rescue them from the brink of extinction. One of these groups is the InterTribal Buffalo Council, which is a collection of 82 federally recognized tribes from 20 different states.
“All their efforts are to help tribes bring back Buffaloes to their native lands or into their reservations,” Tissidimit said.
Tissidimit said that Fort Hall acquired its Buffalo herd in the late 1960s, starting with only 24 animals. Now the herds numbers have grown to 459 Buffalo total. These hundreds of Bufallo roam through 7000 acres of land on the reservation.
The area they’re kept in is a wetland area with sweet grass, “So they have plenty and plenty of fresh water and there's a lot of springs in that area. So that's a good thing because water is life to us.”
While the land the herd occupies is good, Tissidimit would like to see them have more land because they’re a migrating animal.
The Bison population has grown dramatically since recovery efforts picked up steam in the 20th century, with the population number being somewhere around 500,000. However much they’ve recovered, this is still far off from the 60 million they once were. Efforts to save the animal are still continuing as they are officially a near-threatened species.
“The buffalo are still fighting that fight to this day,” Tissidimit said.
He drives away from the herd on that chilly February morning as they feed on hay, knowing that he’ll be there tomorrow to do the same thing. Tissidimit knows that this is what’s necessary to help the species recover after nearly being wiped off the face of the earth.
