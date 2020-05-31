Note: The following is a list of building permits for the city of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County that were recorded in April
Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho FallsCommercial
New construction
Jared Ivie, 2405 Jafer Court, $480,000.
Ash Sports LLC, 2395 E. 17th St., $1,100,000.
Remodel
City of Idaho Falls, 2087 Federal Way, $1,100,000.
RMH LLC, 3325 S. Holmes Ave., $300,000.
Stefanie Gibbs, 500 S. Utah Ave., $30,000.
MCMM Utah LLC, 429 S. Utah Ave, $206,000.
Teton Radiology Diagnostic LLC, 2001 S. Woodruff Ave., Suite 17, $185,000.
IF-1 LLC, 350 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, $50,000.
Kuhn Properties LLC, 402 E. Anderson St., $80,000.
City of Idaho Falls, 2087 Federal Way, $6,000.
Nomanisan LLC, 3385 Potomac Way, $20,826.
High Country Behavioral Health, 1248 E. 17th St., $53,355.
D Ray Hult Properties, 2295 N. Yellowstone Highway, $112,169.
Residential
New construction
SPT Investments Inc., 660 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 660 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 660 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 664 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 664 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 664 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
New Earth Development Inc., 647 Periska Way, $164,065.
New Earth Development Inc., 2870 Blackwood, $136,630.
SDH Construction, 636 Livingston Lane, $157,795.
SDH Construction, 5262 Glendora Ave., $161,080.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 626 Roxbury St., $143,490.
SDH Construction LLC, 618 Livingston Lane, $167,390.
SDH Construction LLC, 620 Sterling Drive, $164,170.
SDH Construction LLC, 5131 Gallant Drive, $178,440.
Michael Schenck, 6315 Maggie Drive, $185,335.
Richard Adams, 617 Cole Court, $184,345.
Voigt Consulting Inc., 342 Palisade Drive, $188,675.
Devin J Buttars, 711 Sterling Drive, $235,380.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 683 Flannagon St., $130,050.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 697 Flannagon St., $129,690.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3222 Harlow Drive, $138,475.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3184 Harlow Drive, $148,840.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1375 Ernest Drive, $138,430.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1403 Ernest Drive, $144,075.
Voigt Consulting Inc., 365 Cattail Lane, $183,850.
Voigt Consulting Inc., 400 Fire Thorn Drive, $188,400.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6778 Broyhill Ave., $141,800.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6820 Broyhill Ave., $138,475.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6866 Broyhill Ave., $142,070.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1425 Ernest Drive, $135,995.
SDH Construction LLC, 6441 Maggie Drive, $183,165.
SDH Construction LLC,580 Glendora Circle, $267,460.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1347 Ernest Drive, $137,695.
SDH Construction LLC, 287 Palisade Drive, $204,360.
SDH Construction LLC, 661 Deakon Court, $179,715.
Bonneville CountyAccessory/garage/shop
Jon Maughan, 1432 N. Marchesa Lane, $17,920.
Curtis and Kristine Smith, 4417 S. Homes Ave., $26,740.
K Joe Denning, 420 S. Deon Lane, $11,800.
Tamara Jorgensen, 3669 E. Leihm Lane, $5,000.
Lawrence Knapp, 4405 E. Cordoba Lane, $4,500.
The Family Trust Life Estate Bob L and Lorraine Cook/Bob Cook, 4740 East 65th South, $32,000.
Aaron Wilburn, 3337 N. Sioux Ave., $24,000.
Danelle Cummings, 915 N. Yellowpine Drive, $4,800.
Paul Barlow, 5643 N. Foothill Road, $50,420.
David Pincock, 5815 East 49th North, $30,020.
Kenny Manwill, 3915 East First St., $16,000.
David Laug, 4080 East 65th South, $43,140.
Agriculture exempt
Scott Brown, 5775 North 25th East, $36,000.
Rod Remsburg, 3533 Swan Valley Highway, $20,000.
Commercial building
Bonneville County, 1542 East 73rd South, $161,731.
Ammon Storage/Brian Taylor, 2274 E. Iona Road, $89,997.
Ammon Storage/Brian Taylor, 2272 E. Iona Road, $89,997.
Ammon Storage/Brian Taylor, 2268 E. Iona Road, $113,927.
Ammon Storage/Brian Taylor, 2270 E. Iona Road, $89,997.
Precision Boats/Josh Cutler, 2199 N. Woodruff Ave., $534,473.
Josephson Rentals LLC, 3177 N. Boeing St., $770,000.
Kaleb Phelps, 2740 N. Boeing St., $238,210.
Commercial HVAC
Farnsworth Auto/David Farnsworth, 1895 N. Woodruff Ave., $1,000.
Residential addition/remodel
Jeff Ward, 9494 S. Ammon Road, $148,250.
CastlGateDesign/Johnathan Duncan, 3133 E. Pinnacle Drive, $41,690.
John Hendrix, 2946 Bliss Drive, $34,940.
Gary Ames, 4846 E. Madison River Road, $6,500.
Frank L Vandersloot Trust, 2880 North 55th West, $38,220.
Matt Pebley, 4836 E. Tanglewood Drive, $56,820.
Residential building
Donald Jamieson, 6867 Ensenada Circle, $400.
Residential HVAC
Barbara Russell, 4208 E. Nibley Circle, $14,000.
Brandon Bitner, 2350 S. Rimrock Drive, $11,042.
Dale Schneider, 7419 South 25th East, $13,295.
Kenneth Peterson, 4175 E. Trenton St., $1,498.
Laura Coderre, 423 S. Emery Lane, $5,162.
Latin Moeller, 6047 West 17th South, $5,072.
Jadin C Frongner, 2230 N. Roy Drive, $3,528.
John McCormick, 3526 E. Beretta Ave., $2,100.
Blaine and Robin Sayer, 1993 North 37th East, $4,317.
Judy Daw, 5640 North 35th West, $4,231.
Braxton and Arista Coderre, 4378 E. Cordoba Lane, $5,463.
Monica Allen, 5891 S. Big Horn Circle, $1,000.
Harry Heidkamp, 3149 S. Laurelwood Drive, $7,045.
James L Lovell. 13857 North 115th East, $10,320.
Zachary Finley, 1377 East 97th North, $200.
William T Burkett, 1343 N. Newton Circle, $13,381.
Jeffery Petersen, 2792 W. Honeysuckle Road, $3,800.
John B Synhorst II Revocable Trust/John Synhorst, 35 Raven Road, $36,466.
Paul Schwieder, 1922 North 50th East, $2,500.
Mark Thompson, 2220 E. Greenbrier Drive, $12,845.
Alan and Becky Steel, 1635 West 49th North, $2,000.
Sign
Good 2 Go/Kirk Harmmon, 3727 N. Yellowstone Highway, $1,500.
Overland Idaho Falls Property LLC, 6662 S. Overland Drive, $2,000.
Single family dwelling
Dannie Snider, 5560 S. Marbrisa Lane, $227,190.
Liberty Homes/Levi Jarvis, 4480 N. Bristol Drive, $219,110.
Liberty Homes/Levi Jarvis, 4448 N. Bristol Drive, $174,210.
Scott Tureman, 13391 North 15th East, $162,780.
Kendall Rice, 4680 Forest Way, $266,730.
Kartchner Land Management, 2903 E. Larson Drive, $118,870.
Kartchner Land Management, 2987 E. Larson Drive, $142,480.
Kartchner Land Management, 2797 N. Melinda Court, $179,760.
Frontier Custom Homes Inc., 2140 N. Bryan Lane, $131,690.
Paul Barlow, 5643 N. Foothill Road, $234,760.
The Tupen Family Trust/Ben Webb, 8704 S. Black Hawk Drive, $200,860.
Luke Haws, 2010 East 49th South, $289,925.
Liberty Homes/Levi Jarvis, 7689 N. Riverfront Drive, $269,900.
Kyle Christopherson, 7294 E. Big Bend Drive, $180,400.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4260 E. Mansfield Drive, $109,330.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4242 E. Mansfiled Drive, $102,770.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4290 E. Mansfiled Drive, $101,230.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4278 E. Mansfiled Drive, $104,460.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4223 E. Hensley Drive, $118,400.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4257 E. Hensley Drive, $133,120.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4239 E. Hensley Drive, $126,180.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4275 E. Hensley Drive, $114,420.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4226 E. Mansfield Drive, $107,490.