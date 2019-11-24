Owner, address, valuation

Bonneville County

Accessory/garage/shop

• Jason Averill, 11920 East 129 North, $26,880.

• Gordon Hales, 2630 E. Everon St., $6,400.

• Stephen Martin, 884 Fox Creek Road, $24,000.

• Alan Church, 718 South 55th West, $43,200.

• Jeffrey Keller, 6545 E. Panorama Drive, $4,000.

• Clark Family Revocable Trust/Tom Clark, 1644 N. Marchesa Lane, $28,560.

• Tyler Nix, 4722 E. Ladino Drive, $11,200.

• Robert Buell, 4120 West 17th South, $24,000.

• James Thompson, 3855 E. Vision Drive, $16,800.

• Marty Wilson, 201 West 125 South, $18,000.

• Ian Abbott, 3860 N. Shale Ave., $15,360.

• Backman Loving Trust, 89 State Highway 31, $15,360.

• Sylvia Wadsworth, 3814 Swan Valley Highway, $40,320.

Commercial addition/remodel

• Jess Croft & Son Inc., 10061 W. Broadway, $11,000.

Commercial building

• Advanced Drywall LLC, 2788 N. Holmes Ave., $40,000.

• Automation Werx, 4163 N. Commerce Circle, $699,000.

• Lemhi Enterprise LLC, 2997 North 15th East, $36,000.

• Vega’s Repair LLC, Endeavor St., $120,000.

• Lincoln Land Co LLC, 3075 E. Lincoln Road, $5,000.

• Ross’ Diesel & Auto Repair, 2808 N. Cessna St, $530,000.

Commercial daycare permit

• Lighthouse Learning Center, 756 S. Foothill Road.

• Diane’s Early Care, 3229 N. Main St.

Commercial HVAC

• Willow Creek Cabinets, 4021 E. Lincoln Road, $4,500.

Manufactured/mobile home

• Sunnyside Acres LLC, 3638 S. Pauline Ave., $48,000.

Residential addition/remodel

• Mark Wright, 4782 North 44th East, $2,500.

• Shane Peterson, 13795 North 15th East, $30,240.

• Lynden Kunde, 6479 E. Iona Road, $11,600.

• Michael Wolf, 8064 South 35th West, $56,190.

• Janet Cheney, 5743 S. Holmes Ave., $31,200.

• Nicholas Blythe, 3700 N. Baldwin Ave., $13,500.

• Robert Carlilse, 3558 E. Scarlett Circle, $11,700.

• Nephi Allen, 32 Moss-Avery Road, $71,440.

• Gerrolyn Anderson, 1916 South 45th East, $81,660.

• Trent Talbot, 4781 Swan Valley Highway, $242,575.

• Dayton Robison, 4683 E. Ten Mile Way, $15,000.

Residential HVAC

• Emi Walker, 3125 South 60th East, $44,280.

• Michael Hansen, 14270 South First East, $250.

• David Fisher, 6613 N. Orlinda Lane, $20,000.

• Devan Tyler, 2973 E. Sandy Drive, $20,880.

• Darrin Darnell, 2647 South 60th East, $11,300.

• Kent E Niles, 4635 East 49th North, $6,768.

• Justin Clayton, 305 N. Bob-O-Link Drive, $2,500.

• Randy Rowe, 9885 North 27th East, $8,425.

• John Capson, 6395 North 12th East, $12,011.

• Paul Pottle, 369 S. Adam Lane, $38,592.

• Clark Scott, 13654 North 115 East, $600.

• Dale R Cook, 2810 North 45th East, $3,492.

• Steve and Jessica Johnson, 146 Swan Valley Highway, $6,730.

• John James, 1032 West 81st South, $8,000.

• John Alvarez, 5755 S. Marbrisa Lane, $4,000.

• Clark Scott, 13654 North 115 East, $5,600.

• Deleon Thompson, 545 S. Wheatfield Lane, $1,700.

• David Laug, 4080 East 65th South, $7,200.

• John Randall, 11671 North 15th East, $2,300.

• Clinton Patton, 6225 E. Sagewood Drive, $3,094.

• Larry Christensen, 1160 N. Payette River Road, $11,120.

• Ashley Quiroz, 8050 N. Riverfront Drive, $10,202.56.

• Mark Wright, 4782 North 44th East, $500.

• Frontier Property Group LTD, 632 N. Adam Drive, $1,500.

• Jerry McQuain, 3950 South Fifth West, $33,308.

• Vince Barbato, 3615 E. Jill St., $1,488.

• Lee Ann Eliasson, 319 South 45th East, $1,200.

• Mike Schmutzler, 2041 N. Bramble Lane, $600.

• Moises Castaneda, 6306 North 13th East, $3,014.

• John M Svoboda, 414 West 81st North, $5,883.

• Bob Rumble, 3855 N. Ammon Road, $3,542.

• Ron Langwell, 475 N. Contor Ave., $3,200.

• James Overholser, 7415 South 15th West, $9,500.

• Hunter Sickinger, 6126 North 13th East, $13,594.

• Frank Goldsberry, 7860 South 45th West, $3,400.

• Paul Hibner, 1896 N. Ammon Road, $500.

• Ericka Dominguez, 3843 North 105 West, $16,453.

• James Ramos, 370 S. Adam Lane, $9,142.

• Hal Crighton, 335 N. Opal Circle, $5,082.

• Jason Brown, 13777 North 15th East, $3,000.

• LaDawn Johnson, 4332 East 116 North, $3,000.

• James Marvel, 370 S. Ammon Road, $15,000.

• Findlay Jenkins, 997 N. Lost River Road, $3,100.

• RBH Gravel LLC, 11781 North 45th East, $900.

• Mary Sue Morton, 10075 North 27th East, $11,000.

Sign

• North Hi-Way Storage, 2191 N. Yellowstone Highway, $8,000.

• Haroldsen Investments LLC,4132 N. Haroldsen Drive, $6,775.

Single-family dwelling

• Gregory Mowlds, 5684 S. Loon Creek Lane, $214,595.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4011 N. Livingston Ave., $125,760.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4069 N. Livingston Ave., $114,850.

• Jerri Lyle, 4715 S. Long Bow Bend, $200,085.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4039 N. Livingston Ave., $108,260.

• Kartchner Land Management, 2974 E. Larson Drive, $156,620.

• Kartchner Land Management, 2756 N. Melinda Court, $184,640.

• Kartchner Land Management, 2705 N. Melinda Court, $116,040.

• Victor Moretto, 1425 N. Marchesa Lane, $132,605.

• Sussan Hatton, 7375 E. Middle Fork Road, $187,380.

• Tyson Olsen, 6235 E. Middle Fork Road, $293,450.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4026 N. Livingston Ave., $109,870.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3990 N. Livingston Ave., $101,910.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4008 N. Livingston Ave., $112,140.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4072 N. Livingston Ave., $142,000.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3964 N. Livingston Ave., $101,190.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3936 N. Livingston Ave., $107,830.

• Snake River Homes, 4557 E. Carmen Creek Lane, $123,120.

• Jose Martinez, 7033 S. Ensenada Circle, $251,660.

• Guardian Homes LLC, 2033 N. Mesa Canyon Drive, $125,210.

• Liberty Homes, 4364 N. Bristol Drive, $134,760.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3858 N. Livingston Ave., $114,420.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3908 N. Livingston Ave., $110,620.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3880 N. Livingston Ave., $104,220.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3891 N. Baldwin Ave., $101,230.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3867 N. Baldwin Ave., $122,120.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3943 N. Baldwin Ave., $106,090.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3917 N. Baldwin Ave., $109,410.

• Mike McCarty, 1479 N. Wood River Drive, $233,020.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3967 N. Baldwin Ave., $113,930.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4073 N. Baldwin Ave., $139,480.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4019 N. Baldwin Ave., $122,170.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3993 N. Baldwin Ave., $99,420.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4043 N. Baldwin Ave., $107,490.

• Alta Project Services, 1593 N. Marchesa Lane, $256,015.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4078 N. Baldwin Ave., $114,510.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3988 N. Baldwin Ave., $104,270.

• Randy Norman, 4215 East 65th South, $331,240.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4040 N. Baldwin Ave., $107,690.

• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4022 N. Baldwin Ave., $125,200.

• Mike Holst, 10060 N. Yellowstone Highway, $208,810.