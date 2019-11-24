Owner, address, valuation
Bonneville County
Accessory/garage/shop
• Jason Averill, 11920 East 129 North, $26,880.
• Gordon Hales, 2630 E. Everon St., $6,400.
• Stephen Martin, 884 Fox Creek Road, $24,000.
• Alan Church, 718 South 55th West, $43,200.
• Jeffrey Keller, 6545 E. Panorama Drive, $4,000.
• Clark Family Revocable Trust/Tom Clark, 1644 N. Marchesa Lane, $28,560.
• Tyler Nix, 4722 E. Ladino Drive, $11,200.
• Robert Buell, 4120 West 17th South, $24,000.
• James Thompson, 3855 E. Vision Drive, $16,800.
• Marty Wilson, 201 West 125 South, $18,000.
• Ian Abbott, 3860 N. Shale Ave., $15,360.
• Backman Loving Trust, 89 State Highway 31, $15,360.
• Sylvia Wadsworth, 3814 Swan Valley Highway, $40,320.
Commercial addition/remodel
• Jess Croft & Son Inc., 10061 W. Broadway, $11,000.
Commercial building
• Advanced Drywall LLC, 2788 N. Holmes Ave., $40,000.
• Automation Werx, 4163 N. Commerce Circle, $699,000.
• Lemhi Enterprise LLC, 2997 North 15th East, $36,000.
• Vega’s Repair LLC, Endeavor St., $120,000.
• Lincoln Land Co LLC, 3075 E. Lincoln Road, $5,000.
• Ross’ Diesel & Auto Repair, 2808 N. Cessna St, $530,000.
Commercial daycare permit
• Lighthouse Learning Center, 756 S. Foothill Road.
• Diane’s Early Care, 3229 N. Main St.
Commercial HVAC
• Willow Creek Cabinets, 4021 E. Lincoln Road, $4,500.
Manufactured/mobile home
• Sunnyside Acres LLC, 3638 S. Pauline Ave., $48,000.
Residential addition/remodel
• Mark Wright, 4782 North 44th East, $2,500.
• Shane Peterson, 13795 North 15th East, $30,240.
• Lynden Kunde, 6479 E. Iona Road, $11,600.
• Michael Wolf, 8064 South 35th West, $56,190.
• Janet Cheney, 5743 S. Holmes Ave., $31,200.
• Nicholas Blythe, 3700 N. Baldwin Ave., $13,500.
• Robert Carlilse, 3558 E. Scarlett Circle, $11,700.
• Nephi Allen, 32 Moss-Avery Road, $71,440.
• Gerrolyn Anderson, 1916 South 45th East, $81,660.
• Trent Talbot, 4781 Swan Valley Highway, $242,575.
• Dayton Robison, 4683 E. Ten Mile Way, $15,000.
Residential HVAC
• Emi Walker, 3125 South 60th East, $44,280.
• Michael Hansen, 14270 South First East, $250.
• David Fisher, 6613 N. Orlinda Lane, $20,000.
• Devan Tyler, 2973 E. Sandy Drive, $20,880.
• Darrin Darnell, 2647 South 60th East, $11,300.
• Kent E Niles, 4635 East 49th North, $6,768.
• Justin Clayton, 305 N. Bob-O-Link Drive, $2,500.
• Randy Rowe, 9885 North 27th East, $8,425.
• John Capson, 6395 North 12th East, $12,011.
• Paul Pottle, 369 S. Adam Lane, $38,592.
• Clark Scott, 13654 North 115 East, $600.
• Dale R Cook, 2810 North 45th East, $3,492.
• Steve and Jessica Johnson, 146 Swan Valley Highway, $6,730.
• John James, 1032 West 81st South, $8,000.
• John Alvarez, 5755 S. Marbrisa Lane, $4,000.
• Clark Scott, 13654 North 115 East, $5,600.
• Deleon Thompson, 545 S. Wheatfield Lane, $1,700.
• David Laug, 4080 East 65th South, $7,200.
• John Randall, 11671 North 15th East, $2,300.
• Clinton Patton, 6225 E. Sagewood Drive, $3,094.
• Larry Christensen, 1160 N. Payette River Road, $11,120.
• Ashley Quiroz, 8050 N. Riverfront Drive, $10,202.56.
• Mark Wright, 4782 North 44th East, $500.
• Frontier Property Group LTD, 632 N. Adam Drive, $1,500.
• Jerry McQuain, 3950 South Fifth West, $33,308.
• Vince Barbato, 3615 E. Jill St., $1,488.
• Lee Ann Eliasson, 319 South 45th East, $1,200.
• Mike Schmutzler, 2041 N. Bramble Lane, $600.
• Moises Castaneda, 6306 North 13th East, $3,014.
• John M Svoboda, 414 West 81st North, $5,883.
• Bob Rumble, 3855 N. Ammon Road, $3,542.
• Ron Langwell, 475 N. Contor Ave., $3,200.
• James Overholser, 7415 South 15th West, $9,500.
• Hunter Sickinger, 6126 North 13th East, $13,594.
• Frank Goldsberry, 7860 South 45th West, $3,400.
• Paul Hibner, 1896 N. Ammon Road, $500.
• Ericka Dominguez, 3843 North 105 West, $16,453.
• James Ramos, 370 S. Adam Lane, $9,142.
• Hal Crighton, 335 N. Opal Circle, $5,082.
• Jason Brown, 13777 North 15th East, $3,000.
• LaDawn Johnson, 4332 East 116 North, $3,000.
• James Marvel, 370 S. Ammon Road, $15,000.
• Findlay Jenkins, 997 N. Lost River Road, $3,100.
• RBH Gravel LLC, 11781 North 45th East, $900.
• Mary Sue Morton, 10075 North 27th East, $11,000.
• Sign
• North Hi-Way Storage, 2191 N. Yellowstone Highway, $8,000.
• Haroldsen Investments LLC,4132 N. Haroldsen Drive, $6,775.
Single-family dwelling
• Gregory Mowlds, 5684 S. Loon Creek Lane, $214,595.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4011 N. Livingston Ave., $125,760.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4069 N. Livingston Ave., $114,850.
• Jerri Lyle, 4715 S. Long Bow Bend, $200,085.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4039 N. Livingston Ave., $108,260.
• Kartchner Land Management, 2974 E. Larson Drive, $156,620.
• Kartchner Land Management, 2756 N. Melinda Court, $184,640.
• Kartchner Land Management, 2705 N. Melinda Court, $116,040.
• Victor Moretto, 1425 N. Marchesa Lane, $132,605.
• Sussan Hatton, 7375 E. Middle Fork Road, $187,380.
• Tyson Olsen, 6235 E. Middle Fork Road, $293,450.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4026 N. Livingston Ave., $109,870.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3990 N. Livingston Ave., $101,910.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4008 N. Livingston Ave., $112,140.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4072 N. Livingston Ave., $142,000.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3964 N. Livingston Ave., $101,190.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3936 N. Livingston Ave., $107,830.
• Snake River Homes, 4557 E. Carmen Creek Lane, $123,120.
• Jose Martinez, 7033 S. Ensenada Circle, $251,660.
• Guardian Homes LLC, 2033 N. Mesa Canyon Drive, $125,210.
• Liberty Homes, 4364 N. Bristol Drive, $134,760.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3858 N. Livingston Ave., $114,420.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3908 N. Livingston Ave., $110,620.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3880 N. Livingston Ave., $104,220.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3891 N. Baldwin Ave., $101,230.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3867 N. Baldwin Ave., $122,120.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3943 N. Baldwin Ave., $106,090.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3917 N. Baldwin Ave., $109,410.
• Mike McCarty, 1479 N. Wood River Drive, $233,020.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3967 N. Baldwin Ave., $113,930.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4073 N. Baldwin Ave., $139,480.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4019 N. Baldwin Ave., $122,170.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3993 N. Baldwin Ave., $99,420.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4043 N. Baldwin Ave., $107,490.
• Alta Project Services, 1593 N. Marchesa Lane, $256,015.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4078 N. Baldwin Ave., $114,510.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 3988 N. Baldwin Ave., $104,270.
• Randy Norman, 4215 East 65th South, $331,240.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4040 N. Baldwin Ave., $107,690.
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4022 N. Baldwin Ave., $125,200.
• Mike Holst, 10060 N. Yellowstone Highway, $208,810.