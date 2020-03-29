Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
Commercial
New construction
Watersprings Ministries, 4250 South 25th East, $150,000.
GL Voigt Consulting, 650 MK Simpson Blvd., $7,500,000.
SRL Development LLC, 1135 Pier View Drive, $2,300,000.
Remodel
IF-1 LLC, 350 Memorial Drive, $600,000.
School District 91, 165 Cobblestone Lane, $2,800,000.
Fuller-Hitt LLC, 2896 South 25th East, $50,000.
Ronald J Sayer, 2085 Niagara St., $21,000.
Eastern Idaho Health Service Inc., 2860 Channing Way, $338,553.
Kent Lott, 461 N. Park Ave., $4,500.
Fred Meyer Inc., 1555 Northgate Mile, $150,000.
Residential
New construction
New Earth Development Inc., 715 Boxwood Drive, $164,065.
Homecrafters Land Development LLC, 6157 Glass Mountain Blvd., $308,545.
Richard D Phillip, 2120 S. Higbee Ave., $238,495.
His Way Developers LLC, 6389 Maggie Drive, $164,850.
Vantage Point Construction LLC, 6123 Bryson Lane, $141,700.
Vantage Point Construction, LLC, 6105 Bryson Lane, $141,700.
Blake Jones, 657 Livingston Lane, $191,235.
SDH Construction LLC, 703 Deakon Court, $168,495.
SPT Investments Inc., 652 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 652 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 652 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 656 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 656 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 656 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
SDH Construction LLC, 5230 Gallant Drive, $236,070.
Terry R Baker Jr., 715 Castlerock Lane, $47,520.
Steven Harry Yarnell, 349 Beulahs Lane, $14,000.
Shawn Branson, 362 E. 15th St., $100.
Steve Hopkins, 6016 Zachary Drive, $24,000.
Fred L Blair, 749 N. Skyline Drive, $93,500.
Alexander L Schoonen, 1197 Ernest Drive, $26,220.
Bonneville County
Accessory building
Tom K Walker, 7133 East 129 North, $18,000.
Landon Kesler, 3210 East 81st South, $101,060.
Agriculture exempt
Susan Snyder, 14161 South First East, $42,000.
Burdett Hoskins, 2093 East 81st South, $38,650.
Commercial remodel
Country Corner/Mark Mikesell, 3475 E. First St., $18,000.
Stronhold Opportunity Fund LLC/Matthew Harris, $695,000.
Wells Builders Inc./Cody Wells, 7017 S. Daisy Lane, $207,000.
Terry Vance Jr., 1761 E. Piper St., $204,472.
Commercial HVAC
KVO Inc./Kent (Ken) Van Orden, 2670 E. Shoshone Drive, $2,900.
H-K Contractors Inc., 2017 East 49th North, $10,000.
Home occupation
Nemean Arms LLC/Brett Kraykovic, 3167 E. Sandy Drive.
Manufactured home
Sherry and Glen Burton, Grays Lake Road, $9,600.
Residential remodel
Christopher Blanchard, 2848 N. Badger Creek Road, $13,830.
Reid Talbot, 3175 N. Forian Ave., $12,800.
Rebecca Pady, 4474 E. Deloy Drive, $9,670.
Residential HVAC
Judy Jones, 605 N. Murdock Lane, $5,800.
Tiffnee and Scott Hurst, 5484 South 45th West, $8,000.
Angela Adhikira, 3629 E. Pearce Drive, $4,400.
Tyson and Stacy Foster, 4210 E. Poa St., $4,100.
Margarine 5B2B LLC/Barton Weaver, 698 S. Marjorie Ave., $3,400.
Matt Redden, 4556 E. John Adams Parkway, $3,200.
Bryan Cook, 8478 Ririe Highway, $5,296.
Joseph Lemmon, 6360 N. Northside Circle, $4,200.
Rusty Butler, 535 N. Bob-O-Link Drive, $21,054.
Ernest Fossum, 8639 North 45th East, $5,107.
Brad Kippen, 11940 S. Country Club Drive, $5,167.
Arturo Huerta, 4195 E. Greenwillow Lane, $9,113.
Lane Schuster, 1025 East 81st North, $5,600.
Tom Litte, 1663 East 81st North, $4,018.
Robert Roddy, 2312 E. Oakmont Drive, $2,000.
Gale White, 305 Butterfly Drive, $1,498.
Adam Deming, 1380 Portal Stone Drive, $6,348.
Four Peaks Properties LLC, Lois Webb, 3960 E. Deer Meadow, $1,598.
Maria Scollick, 2874 N. Midnight Blue Drive, $10,000.
Brad Reese, 653 S. Randy Drive, $4,000.
Ericka Dominguez/David Byington, 3843 North 105 West, $16,453.
Larry D Vandel, 3903 E. John Adams Parkway, $4,712.
Kim Wayland, 8810 North 35th West, $2,560.
Single-family dwelling
Eric Harker, 1587 N. Quinn Creek Drive, $154,640.
Spencer Allred, 1955 East 81st South, $404,970.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4149 N. Athlen Way, $101,230.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4167 N. Athlen Way, $106,090.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4189 N. Athlen Way, $105,570.
Arden Hill, 1454 N. Quinn Creek Drive, $147,580.
JK Homes LLC dba Castlerock Homes, 5826 S. High Willow Lane, $174,350.
Kris and Sommer Holst, 3848 East 105 North, $262,475.