When a job requires specific equipment, you shop for it, or build it.
More often than not, Brothers Harry and Ron Crawford choose the latter.
Their latest project was building a grapple for Harry’s John Deere 4455, 140-horsepower four-wheel-drive tractor to clear dead trees, logs and brush from some property he and wife Bev own in Darlington.
While the Crawford's farm and ranch in Darlington, Ron is from Sandpoint where he has a small farm and works at a sawmill near there.
Ron is a frequent visitor to Harry and Bev’s where there’s always something that needs doing, or built.
“It's really challenging and rewarding when you get it done and get to use it,” Harry said, and Ron added, “And it brings brothers together and brings back lots of memories of all the stuff we did as kids.”
The brothers often draw on their father’s teachings he taught them as they were growing up in Sandpoint where they inherited ingenuity and a strong work ethic from parents Harlan and Hazel Crawford.
During World War II, Harlan Crawford was a mechanic who repaired bombers in the United States Air Force while stationed in England. After the war, he returned to his hometown of Sandpoint and spent a career keeping huge log handling machines used in the timber industry operational. He could be counted on for his welding, fabricating and repairing skills at work and on his small farm.
“Dad taught us to be really creative and to repurpose parts to make things you can't find, or can’t afford,” Ron said.
In Ron’s research, a grapple isn’t available to purchase that’s heavy enough to hold up on a tractor this size and having a fabricator make one is expensive.
“I talked to a couple of heavy equipment places and they didn’t know of anyone who makes a grapple that is built heavy enough to even hold up to a tractor as big and powerful as Harry’s so having one built is the only option. A fabrication man told me it could cost $10,000 to $12,000 or more to have one fabricated,” Ron said.
The grapple was built from a collection of used parts from Ron’s Sandpoint property, and from an old machinery and parts cache on Harry’s property, called ‘the gold mine.’ Ron’s old stumping rig that was once used to gather brush came from a ‘gold mine,’ on Ron’s Sandpoint property and it became the backbone of the grapple.
The brothers combined the stumping rig with parts from an old hay swather, an old round hay bale baler, an old ripper, several old corrugators, and an old three-point roll-over plow, all sitting idly waiting for a new use.
“Everything around here has two lives,” Harry Crawford said, and Ron Crawford added; “Or four or five lives.”
Not satisfied to be idle, the brothers are always thinking about what to build next, which can cause some eye rolling in the Crawford household.
“Sometimes when they talk about starting a new project, I just cringe because Harry goes to town and buys 100,000 welding rods,” Bev jokes.
The projects always seem to turn out well, and fabricating them now is more convenient thanks to a new 24-feet by 36-feet shop Ron designed and helped build. Ron selected and hauled the wood to build it from Sandpoint to Darlington and along with Harry, Harry and Bev’s sons Tony and Brian Crawford from Idaho Falls and Mackay, Ron’s friend Ollie Olsen from Sandpoint, and Harry and Bev’s neighbor Allen Doolittle, the eager crew got the shop built, wired and painted in no time.
Another time saving and handy project was fabricating a blade for snow removal with sides that attaches to the front of Harry’s tractor. It makes clearing snow from their 10-acre calving ground each January much easier.
“Bev got tired of pushing one little bucket of snow at a time. It's so much quicker and so much better than anything you can buy,” Harry Crawford said.
And another project, a hay feeding tractor attachment, Harry and neighbor Allen Doolittle finished last spring - challenged and thoroughly entertained the pair, and all who would listen, nearly every day, all day, all last winter.
No one sees the end to the ‘project pipeline,’ as long as ‘the gold mine’ holds out, that is.
“Part of ‘the gold mine’ here is disappearing, it's a lot thinner than it used to be,” Harry Crawford said.
