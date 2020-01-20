BLACKFOOT — Doing the right thing for her clients inspired Debbie Burgess to get into the word of real estate five years ago.
Now, she has brought her business — Debbie Burgess Realty, part of Accel Realty Partners — home to Blackfoot.
Her mother, Connie Jones, is a partner in the business. They are both Blackfoot natives.
Burgess had been working with Accel in Eagle before making the move back to Blackfoot in September. Connie has been in the realty business for two years.
Burgess had worked for 28 years as a sales representative for the tobacco company Altria. She said she’d seen some bad real estate transactions being done which prompted her to get into the business herself.
“I thought there must be a better way to help people,” Burgess said. “I wanted to be in a position of helping people so they don’t get taken advantage of, whether it’s on the buyer or seller side.”
She said she has a special fondness for doing business with veterans, giving 20 percent back on her commissions to veterans on the buy or sell side.
Her business specializes in residential real estate, most anywhere in east Idaho, and she still does business in the Treasure Valley area on the west side of the state.
Part of the Debbie Burgess Realty philosophy is “You Call — We Answer.”
“It can be frustrating having people not calling back, the dishonesty you can find in this business,” Burgess said. “If people call, we will answer the phone. We are very responsive.
“I’d rather have clients be happy with their purchase than focus on making that commission.”
She said they watch out for their clients through every step of the buying or selling process to make sure things are done properly, especially if the client can’t be there.
Jones’ father Donald Swensen ran Don’s Auto Parts in Blackfoot, and Jones helped out there. She was retired for nine years before deciding she was bored, so she went to school in Boise to become a realtor.
“I decided there’s more to life than retirement,” Jones said.
They said it’s been a “crazy January” for them, getting a busy start to the year.
“We’ve seen a lot of multiple offer situations,” Burgess said. “It’s more of a seller’s market at this point.”