This Jan. 9, 2020, file photo shows a sold sign is posted on a real estate sign outside a home in Derry, N.H. On Thursday, March 5, U.S. long-term mortgage rates dropped to all-time lows this week as anxiety over risks to the economy deepened amid the burgeoning viral outbreak crisis. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan plummeted to 3.29% from 3.45% last week.