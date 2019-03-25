The city of Ammon is planning to create this year an urban renewal area, a tax increment financing tool which encourages economic development through infrastructure investment.
If the new district successfully spurs development, it will create a new gateway to the city on First Street; it will bring in new jobs; and it will substantially increase property values within the district.
The proposed urban renewal area is three separate zones, encompassing the Ammon Walmart and a mix of farmland, housing and industrial areas east of Hitt Road and north of First Street.
The goal is for developers to invest in public infrastructure, such as roads, sewer, gas and water, which will be paid back to to the developers as the urban renewal area increases in value over time.
According to Micah Austin, Ammon's city administrator who is leading the urban renewal charge, creating the district will jumpstart an area that is mostly vacant or farmland.
"We're going to create a really valuable economic development situation here," Austin said. "We can bring a lot of jobs, bring a lot of assessed value, increase vitality."
What is an urban renewal area?
An urban renewal area is a way to leverage property tax dollars, and future property value, to pay for economic growth.
A city can make that investment in two ways: first, by asking developers to initially foot the bill for infrastructure and be refunded later, and second, by acquiring a bond from the bank to build infrastructure and hope it will attract development. Austin said the former would be the best-case scenario for Ammon.
Typically, urban renewal is meant for an area that can't spur development organically. So, city governments incentivize — through infrastructure funding — businesses to develop the area.
Over time, development should increase property value. As the value increases, the government will refund developers the money they invested in public infrastructure.
"The reason that's such a big deal is those costs — for streets, sewer, curb, gutter, sidewalk — are sub-costs in the development," Austin said. "You don't get them back; it's just the cost of doing business. But the urban renewal model flips that around and it says these costs are no longer sub-costs. That's a level of profit margin that developers typically just wipe right off the books, and that doesn't happen with urban renewal."
Once an urban renewal area is created, the new urban renewal agency calculates existing property taxes within the area. Those taxes, which would normally go to the city, county, school district and other taxing districts, are capped at the base assessed value for the remainder of the urban renewal area's lifespan.
Any increase in value, as the area is developed, goes back to the urban renewal agency for further investment in infrastructure.
"The urban renewal agency is required by law to take those funds and redirect it right back (into the urban renewal area) so you can build those property values even more," Austin said. "And they're required to do that through public infrastructure. So, it has to be streets, sidewalks, lights, electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, public infrastructure, the really expensive stuff that's required to build a city."
Once the urban renewal agency decides its job is complete, the agency is dissolved and the newly developed property is returned to tax levy calculations.
The three zones of Ammon's proposed urban renewal area encompass 149 land parcels that make up about 440 acres. The combined zones have a land value of about $8.5 million and improvements value (developed property) of about $15.76 million — most of which comes from Walmart. The total value of the area is about $24.26 million.
Austin said the city does not yet have a specific goal for an increase in property value. It also doesn't have a developer that has expressed interest in the area.
Idaho Falls urban renewal
Idaho Falls, which has five urban renewal districts, has had success with the tax increment financing tool in developing blighted areas.
The city of Idaho Falls established the Redevelopment Agency in 1988 to oversee urban renewal. The same year it created Idaho Falls' first urban renewal district, which was on the west bank of the Snake River and aptly named the Snake River Urban Renewal District.
Over the last three decades, bond proceeds, loans and cash reserves funded more than 30 infrastructure projects in the district, totaling about $26 million, according to the Redevelopment Agency's 2018 annual report.
The base value of the Snake River Urban Renewal District in 1988 was about $57 million in current dollars. Thirty years later, the tax increment value has grown to nearly $190 million.
"There was almost no tax value in some of those areas before," said Lee Radford, the Redevelopment Agency's chairman. "It's expensive, for everybody, to leave blighted areas behind. They're expensive and they don't return tax money."
The Snake River Urban Renewal District was dissolved last year, and Idaho Falls residents should soon begin to see the district's benefits, as new property values are returned to regular tax levy calculations.
"We've been able to accomplish both an increase in property valuation that helped taxpayers and we've been able to improve the urban core of the city," Radford said.
A newer urban renewal development is Snake River Landing, part of the city's River Commons urban renewal district. River Commons was created in 2004 and will be dissolved in 2028.
Snake River Landing used to be a gravel pit that developers did not want to touch. Ball Ventures took the risk to develop it, with some help from tax increment financing.
Since 2004, the River Commons renewal area's assessed value has grown nearly $82 million.
Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard told the East Idaho Business Journal last year that tax increment financing was instrumental in getting Snake River Landing off the ground.
"At the end of the day, its purpose is to be just enough to spur the development," he said.
Some ongoing urban renewal projects in Idaho Falls include Jackson Hole Junction, The Broadway and the Bonneville Hotel.
"None of those developers could have done this without our help," Radford said.
Another tool in the toolbox
Austin hopes to see businesses with high employee-to-acreage ratios — such as professional offices or technology companies, and not retail (unless, of course, it's Costco) — populate the Ammon urban renewal area.
In recent years, Chobani and Clif Bar were drawn to the Magic Valley, where Austin used to work on urban renewal projects, by tax increment financing incentives, Austin said.
"In my experience, the vast majority of manufacturing and industrial operations were brought to Idaho because of urban renewal," he said. "This gives us a great economic development tool for the city."
Austin acknowledged that urban renewal agencies can't avoid criticism — and for good reason.
A sharp increase in workers moving to an area brings more children to public schools and more people for law enforcement to protect. While populations increase, school districts and law enforcement agencies don't see tax reimbursement because tax increases in the district are allocated to the urban renewal agency.
But, as long as the urban renewal area fulfills its objectives and dissolves before it begins to abuse its power, people will see its value, Austin said.
"It's truly setting up one more tool in the toolbox to help businesses grow," he said. "We think this is going to be very successful."