Ammon Medical & Urgent Care (Ammon Urgent Care) is now a proud member of Bingham Healthcare. They are Ammon’s and Idaho Falls’ local walk-in clinic—the place to go for immediate care that does not require a trip to the emergency room*.
Ammon Urgent Care is conveniently located at the corner of 17th Street and Ammon Road at: 3456 E. 17th St., Suite 125. It can be reached by phone at 208-529-2828.
The urgent care clinic has expanded morning, evening, and weekend hours. Monday through Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Walk-ins are always welcome.
“We’re passionate about helping people throughout the region stay healthy, and the caring and compassionate doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants at Ammon Urgent Care are a great team of caregivers committed to that mission,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “As a non-profit regional healthcare provider, we continually seek opportunities to extend our world-class medical services to the many communities we serve.”
The medical providers at Ammon Urgent Care treat minor emergency and illness needs (when a condition is urgent or serious, but not life threatening), including:
• Accidents
• Acute back problems
• Allergic reactions
• Breaks and minor broken bones & fractures
• Eye irritation & redness
• Fever or flu symptoms
• Lacerations
• Injuries from accidents & falls
• Respiratory illnesses • Sore throat or cough
• Sinus infections
• Skin rashes & infections
• Sprains & strains
• Sports physicals
• Stitches
• Urinary tract infections
• Vomiting or diarrhea
X-rays are completed on site and workers’ compensation services are also available.
Sandcreek Family Practice is also located inside Ammon Urgent Care. Carmen Radford, NP, is the primary family medicine specialist at Sandcreek Family Practice. She is the only female family medicine specialist in Ammon and Idaho Falls who speaks fluent Spanish. (Ella es una de las especialistas femeninas en medicina familiar en el área de Idaho Falls y habla español con fluidez.)
“We are pleased that Ammon Urgent Care has joined the Bingham Healthcare family,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “Everyone can expect to receive the same high quality and compassionate care at Ammon Urgent Care as they do from any of the Bingham Healthcare clinics throughout Eastern Idaho.”