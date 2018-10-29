Ricco Lanauze, who just opened his first restaurant in Idaho Falls, stresses the difference between authentic and traditional Mexican food.
Authentic food is about ingredients, Lanauze said.
Lanauze, 48, and his business partner, Eddie Ruesga, 33, serve authentic Mexican food at their new restaurant, Fiesta Cancun Mexican Grill, which opened in September.
Fiesta Cancun doesn’t serve traditional dishes like pozole, tamales or tortas, but its dishes pay homage to their Mexican roots with flavor and spices.
“That’s what we’re bringing to Idaho Falls,” Lanauze said. “Authentic Mexican food but untraditional.”
Lanauze and Ruesga, who each own 50 percent of the business, met while working at Texas Roadhouse in Idaho Falls. Lanauze, a veteran restaurant owner, handles the finances, and Ruesga, a longtime chef, runs the kitchen.
Lanauze, 48, was born in New Jersey to a Mexican mother and a French father. He spent his childhood living in Mexico and Europe, before finally settling in Virginia Beach, Va., where he worked as a server, then manager and eventually owner.
Ruesga was born in Jalisco, Mexico. His mother cooked “a lot of amazing food” while he was growing up, he said, and she has been the biggest influence on his own cooking career. Ruesga was the kitchen manager at Texas Roadhouse, where he said he polished his cooking skills and learned how to run a business.
After owning a series of restaurants in a tourist-heavy area of Virginia Beach, Lanauze followed his daughter and grandchildren to Idaho Falls for a fresh start, selling his Virginia restaurants and starting from scratch. He’s been here for five years, working in restaurants and biding his time until he could open his own.
Lanauze brings decades of experience running restaurants, but feeding customers here is a different challenge than Virginia Beach. It requires figuring out what Idahoans want to see and eat in a restaurant.
The interior of the restaurant, which was remodeled by the owners, has a beach vibe, with pink walls, surfboard dry-erase boards, a waterfall fountain. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio that wraps around the front of the building and will be open next spring.
In Virginia Beach, Lanauze’s restaurants catered to everybody from New York to California. Whoever happened to be vacationing there could pop in. At Fiesta Cancun, however, he has a specific customer base. That means he has to know the flavors people like, what locals aren’t getting at other restaurants in the area and even knowing when lunch time is for workers in the area.
“When you’re in a tourist area, the menu needs to be really wide, you need to have a ton of options,” Lanauze said. “We brought a very big menu to Idaho Falls and we started with one-third. We just picked the items that we think are the biggest sellers and the items that other restaurants here don’t have.”
Lanauze has seen many restaurants fail, and he’s “learned the hard way” how to run a restaurant. Now he’s always ready to adapt to the customer.
Some staples were non-negotiable for Lanauze when he and Ruesga discussed the menu. The table-side guacamole, mixed fresh by a server in front of guests, would stay and it’s proven popular.
Amanda Weid, 27, of Idaho Falls, was eating at Fiesta Cancun with her family on Monday. It was her sixth or seventh time there since the restaurant opened just more than a month ago.
Weid keeps coming back for the food: “The table-side guacamole is worth it all by itself,” she said, and the service: “They have a great staff.”
She heard about the restaurant while working at Texas Roadhouse, where she met the two men who would eventually become the Fiesta Cancun owners.
The restaurant location, at the corner of 1st Street and Higbee Avenue, wasn’t exactly what the owners were looking for (a location near an “anchor,” such as a movie theater or mall, would bring in more customers, Lanauze said), but options were slim for first-time Idaho Falls restaurant owners.
Often, property-owners won’t risk leasing to businesses who don’t have proven success. And restaurants in that particular building have failed in the past.
Travis Snowder, 38, of Idaho Falls, was eating at Fiesta Cancun for the second time on Monday. He said the area around the restaurant has been “kind of dead.”
“It’s nice to see something out here,” Snowder said.
Lanauze and Ruesga plan to open a second restaurant in Ammon within a year.
“I never want to lose that momentum,” Lanauze said. “I think six months is going to be just the right amount of time. We’re going to outgrow this place.”