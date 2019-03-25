We all survived the Facebook and Instagram apocalypse, as it was called. While Facebook denies this outage was due to a cyber-attack, the social media giant has suffered data breach attacks in the past. Which poses the question, how confident are you that your information on social media is safe? For many of us, social media is a way to share personal photos with our family and friends, but we wouldn’t feel comfortable with them in the hands of just anyone.
While we can’t control data breaches, our own Facebook activities could be risky, for both our information as well as for our social media friends. Recently, CNN reported a pair of Ukrainian hackers used seemingly innocuous online quizzes and surveys to gain access to private Facebook user data. They used titles like "What does your eye color say about you?" to target users with "unauthorized" advertisements.
In a lawsuit filed in Northern California, Facebook alleged that hackers improperly used a Facebook feature to take control of users' internet browsers. The lawsuit went on to say hackers thereby gained access to private information about Facebook users and their private friends' lists. This information can be alarming to people who found these quizzes to be fun and assumed they were harmless.
The Better Business Bureau urges people to be aware of how to guard their information and offers these
tips to help protect your social media accounts:
— Be skeptical. Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust?
— Don’t Friend People You Don’t Know. Be extra cautious of what you click on from “friends” you don’t recognize. Messages that are brief or come from people you don’t expect to hear from might be scams that include links to malicious sites.
— Be Cautious With Your Personal Information. Never give out personal information, such as your full name, telephone number, address, etc. to a person or business you don’t know or trust.
— Protect Your Password. Use different passwords for each social media/email account and avoid including your name or common words. Never share your password with anyone; if you must share it - change it immediately after.
— Use Extra Security Features. Turn on two-factor authentication or set up a security code.
— Log Out of Facebook. When using a shared computer, log out after each session.
— Understand Your Privacy Settings. Familiarize yourself with your privacy settings and revisit them frequently. As Facebook adds new features, it makes decisions about settings which you may or may not like.
You can find more about BBB and the cyber security resources available to both businesses and consumers at BBB.org/cybersecurity. To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker (BBB.org/scamtracker). To protect yourself from all kinds of scams, visit the BBB Scam Tips page (BBB.org/scamtips).