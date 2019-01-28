You work hard. You want to impress your boss. But imagine you, an ambitious employee, get an email from the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of your company, asking for help with a special project. You jump at the task at hand without hesitation. But what you may not realize this very set-up could be a scam. The CEO impersonator scam has cost businesses over half a billion dollars.
Phishing scams have been around for years and malicious emails haven't changed a lot, but the end target is new. As surfers and skiers say, "go big or go home," and that's exactly what scammers are doing. By targeting front line employees saying they are high-level executives, these scammers are gaining access to company information and cash.
The Better Business Bureau has been hearing about this scam hitting businesses not only here in Idaho but across the west. The CEO impersonation scam has the con artist reaching out to employees who can pay a large bill or provide wide-sweeping information. The scammer pretends to be the CEO or CFO (Chief Financial Officer) to give the request legitimacy and urgency. The request will often be for a large money transfer via wire, or gift card purchases which are non-recoverable. Scammers often make their requests more plausible using details they’ve dug up by researching the company or hacking.
Unfortunately, because the targeted employees are ready to help, they often don’t hesitate to complete the task, either leaking important information or spending big dollars on gift cards.
The Boise Police Department has been receiving multiple reports of this scam hitting local businesses in the Treasure Valley. Most recently, an employee at a Boise-based retail store received instructions, from someone claiming to be from the corporate office, to use $1,500 from the cash register to purchase three $500 gift cards. While we are unsure of the reason given for this request, we do know that once the employee reads off the gift card numbers and code, the money is gone. Scammers quickly drain the funds in a matter of minutes.
So how do you and your coworkers avoid being caught up in the scam? BBB suggests the following:
• Be wary of short, generic messages. Scammers won't write a long email; they'll try to pass off something short and generic, hoping the worker acts quickly without thinking.
• Ask about the policies and procedures in place regarding sharing business information. For example, never send sensitive, personal, or proprietary information via email regardless of who's asking for it.
• Watch out for emails sent to groups. Sending an email "from the CEO" to a staff or employee email list is the fastest way for a scammer to attack and affect an entire business.
• Notify your supervisor or boss if you receive a call, text or email claiming to be someone from within company, especially if it’s with an unusual task. Don’t be afraid to ask if something doesn’t feel right.
If you get a call or email from a scammer, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. This free resource provides a place to research and submit scam-related information, so BBB can investigate further and educate others.