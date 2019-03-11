Have you ever thought about your dream job? What would it entail? Flexible hours, making your own schedule, working from home kind of gig? Don’t forget the nice salary that comes along with it.
Some people may never find this, but if your “dream job” comes looking for you, be wary. It could be far from a dream, in fact this job could turn into a nightmare costing you tens of thousands of dollars.
Employment scams wreaked havoc across Idaho and were ranked as the No. 1 riskiest scam in 2018, according to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Risk Index Report. The report used data from BBB Scam Tracker and calculated three factors, exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss, to determine the highest risks. Based on that criteria, employment scams rose to the top of the list.
“This was a surprise,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpowercq, executive director of the Better Business Bureau’s Institute for Marketplace Trust, which produced the report. “It’s the first time since we began this report three years ago that one scam dominated across so many demographic subgroups. It was the riskiest scam in three of the six age groups, and for both men and women. It was also the riskiest scam for military families and veterans, and students.”
Scammers target people looking for work on popular job search sites. The fake hiring process moves fast, often offering a position without having an interview. Once hired, the company charges upfront costs for training, products or materials to get you started. Often, scammers ask for personal and banking information to run a credit check and setup direct deposit for reimbursement and payroll.
These cons can be very convincing, likely using the name of a real business or government agency. Amazon was in the news a lot in 2018 with its high-profile search for a second headquarters. It was also the sixth most impersonated organization mentioned in Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reports.
“Scammers are opportunists,” Trumpower said. “Whatever is in the news or being talked about on social media, they see as an opening to imposter a recognizable and respected organization or brand.”
Tips to avoid this scam:
— Be wary of work-from-home or secret shopper positions, or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service rep. Positions that don’t require special training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants.
— Check the company’s real website and job page to see if the position is posted there. Look online; if the job comes up in other cities with the exact same post, it’s likely a scam.
— Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but, beware of offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring.
Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker. This free resource provides a place to research and submit scam-related information, so BBB can investigate further and educate others.