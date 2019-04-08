We’ve all been there. Moving day. Packing your belongings into a tower of cardboard boxes then loading them up only to be unloaded at a new location. It is a daunting task. What could make that day worse? Showing up to your new home, ready to move in and realizing you’ve been scammed.
All that time looking for a new place to live, wasted. The deposit you put down on your new rental, gone. Your personal information to run a credit check, stolen.
Sometimes finding rentals can be difficult. Scammers know this and cash-in on eager renters who rush into agreements without doing the necessary research. Online ads lure you in with beautiful homes, low rents and great amenities but then the scammer claims to be out of town and unable to show the property.
Con artists then create a false sense of urgency, telling prospective renters that others are interested so immediate action is required. The renter puts down a security deposit and fills out an application, only to find out that the property is not available … or doesn’t even exist.
A report to BBB Scam Tracker said they found a four-bedroom house in Boise, “Scammer pretended to be the owner and even though there were obvious red flags, in hindsight, my partner and I were too excited, and in a rush, to act on our instincts. While we didn’t lose two-grand to this awful person, we did lose potential personal information, gas money was wasted and so was our time.”
We’ve also received reports from a local real estate agent out of Canyon County who saw her client’s house that she had listed for sale, up on Craigslist for rent. “I have received multiple calls from people inquiring on the rental. These people are saying the guy is telling them to send him $850 deposit money and he will send them the house keys.”
To avoid this scam, be cautious of listings that are too good to be true. Make sure you check out the property in person before giving out personal information or sending money. Don’t fall for the “overseas landlord” scheme. And lastly, avoid wiring money or using other forms of untraceable payments.
Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker. This free resource provides a place to research and submit scam-related information, so the Better Business Bureau can investigate further and educate others.