Can you imagine losing hundreds of dollars to a scammer, trusting someone and being totally deceived? For most that would be a blow financially and emotionally, causing questions of how this could have happened. A new fraud study has shown certain characteristics that may put you more at risk for falling for a con.
Research shows people who live alone or have low financial literacy levels are more likely to lose money to scammers, as they are more willing to engage with con artists turning themselves into victims. This often happens by communicating online and on social media.
During this study, the researchers talked to 1,000 Americans and Canadians who were targeted by scammers and reported fraud to the Better Business Bureau, with 250 of these people losing an average of $600. What was found was when phone and email were used by scammers to target people, very few fell for the scam. However, when conned on social media, 91 percent engaged, and 53 percent lost money.
Consumers are more likely to be victimized if they do not have anyone to discuss the situation with, which has shown that those who are not married, widowed or divorced are often more likely to be scammed. Which in return causes those who are alone and have lost to fraud to feel loneliness and socially isolate themselves because they are embarrassed — they were tricked.
Looking at those who, unfortunately, are deceived we found that they often are under a financial strain, are younger adults or don’t have a good understanding of finances. Where we did find some good news is 51 percent of people who reported a third-party intervention was able to avoid losing money, showing that those who say something when receiving an odd request do help. For example, cashiers, bank tellers and employees of wire transfer services where consumers were about to send money to a scammer served as an important last line of defense.
Then to you that are reading this article, it has shown the news media is a major way people learn about scams. Also, word of mouth was the next best form of protection and awareness. When you have been warned, you can help yourself and others around you decrease the chances of victimization. We have found that one-third of consumers who were targeted but did not participate already knew about the specific type of scam. In addition, consumers who understood the tactics and behaviors of scammers did not take part in the con.
As you can see, being aware of the ways people may try to take advantage of you can really prevent you and the people around you from becoming a victim and suffering a financial loss. For information on how to be smart, informed consumers go to bbb.org.