The holiday shopping season is about upon us as Black Friday is just days away.
While some despise Black Friday, given its negative reputation due to traffic, crowds and hostile behavior, many people get excited for the lines, the crowds, and especially the deals. It’s the single busiest shopping day of the year.
American consumers plan to spend an average $935.58 during the holiday shopping season this year, according to National Retail Federation’s survey conducted by Prosper Insights. Retailers are gearing up for the big day, especially the big-box stores that sell name brand appliances, housewares, electronics, and other popular gift items. Newspapers are stuffed with sale flyers, commercials are promoting the “door-buster” deals, and online ads promise the best bargains.
But it's not just Black Friday anymore, Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest days of the year for online sales. In fact, in 2017, mobile shopping on Cyber Monday added up to $2 billion in a 24-hour period.
With so much holiday shopping ahead, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure consumers are armed with the best tips to have the best experience. Whether you're shopping online or looking at ads planning your in-store shopping, it’s important to do your research. First, be sure to read product reviews. Check out bbb.org for Business Reviews, look at the sales flyers and ads, compare prices, look for early promotions and “flash sales.”
Make sure you read the fine print. Some stores only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or on certain days. Some stores may only allow you to purchase one item, particularly large, popular and/or deeply discounted products. Also, while shopping online, use retail websites that you trust. Use common sense and avoid deals that seem “too good to be true.”
Do you know who you are buying from? Some of the best deals are only available online but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site.
Shop with a credit card when possible. A credit card provides additional protections over a debit card in case of fraudulent transactions. If your card number is compromised, it’s easier to dispute any charges that you didn’t approve. Prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card, but you’ll never lose more than the value of the card itself.
Gift receipts and saved warranty information can be lifesavers. A gift receipt can be tucked into a gift item or card so that the recipient can return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right. Be sure to pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will use the item.
For more tips, check out bbb.org to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, report a scam and more.