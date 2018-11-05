With Veterans Day next week, you are likely to hear stories of disabled veterans needing assistance or similar pitches for Americans to make donations to charities that promise to help needy veterans. Better Business Bureau wants to remind donors to look beyond stories that appeal to our emotions and our gratitude for our veterans.
In the past, BBB has seen schemes where victims receive a call from someone soliciting donations. The caller may claim to represent a veterans organization and request cash. They may settle for credit card information, or they may try to get you to buy a prepaid card or send a wire transfer. These methods of payment can be untraceable, and any funds sent go straight to scammers.
If you receive a call, email or find an advertisement soliciting donations, take your time to research. Verify contact information and that the charity is legitimate, keeping in mind bad guys will make their phony charities sound similar to real ones. In other cases, they may just impersonate the real deal — so it is worth verifying with the real charity before donating.
Another issue is there are legitimate charities that mean well but fail to live up to their promises of providing assistance to veterans in need. Some charities devote more money to raising funds than to helping veterans, and others aren’t willing to reveal how their funds were spent or the amount of assistance they offered.
BBB’s Give.org can help let donors know whether a charity has complied with BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. These 20 standards designed to show that a charity is transparent about its operations and fundraising and that it follows good governance practices
BBB offers the following tips to potential donors:
• Learn all you can about a charity before contributing. Research how much of the contributions will be used for program services and how much will go for fundraising and management expenses.
• Whenever possible, donate directly to a charity and not through a fundraising telemarketer or a direct mail solicitation.
• Don’t succumb to pressure to give money on the spot. A charity that can use your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow.
• When considering support for a cause-related marketing campaign, find the answers to these questions: What portion of the purchase price will benefit the charity? What is the duration of the campaign? What is the maximum or minimum total contribution? If the information is not on the item, check the organization’s website.
To report a suspected charity scam or learn more about the latest scams trending in your area, go to bbb.org/scamtracker. Before you do business with a charity or company, check its BBB Charity Review or BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.