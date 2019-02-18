The process of identifying possible colleges and applying for scholarships is a stressful time — for both student and parent. It can be many times worse if one suddenly discovers the student’s credit is in the toilet because of a hacker. A new study by Carnegie Mellon University indicates 10 percent of children have someone else using their Social Security number, and their credit may have been compromised long before they ever knew they’d need it.
This statistic can be scary because most people don’t even realize their child has been a victim of identity theft until they are about ready to leave home for the first time. John Krebs, the Identity Theft Program manager at the FTC, says a thief can keep that Social Security number going for a number of years before somebody is going to look at it.
That’s why scammers prefer targeting a child’s information, because they have a spotless credit report and it is less likely to be discovered. The consequences can be damaging and can take years to correct. It can stunt a child’s opportunity for independence and takes time to follow paper trails to correct their credit report. Also finding the person who did this can be difficult, especially if it happened years earlier.
One major way to protect a child’s identity is to freeze their credit; a new Idaho law makes this process free. Another important step is teaching teens how to protect their identity when they’re filling out scholarship applications or any forms with personal information. Also, don’t forget to check a child’s credit report, especially when they turn 16, so you don’t discover a credit nightmare right as they are applying for financial aid or housing.
There are warning signs that a child’s identity has been compromised. One sign is if a bill arrives in the child’s name, or a collection agency calls, asking for the child. Don’t panic; there are ways to fix the problem. Start by calling each credit reporting company and filing a report that the child’s information was misused.
Finally, if you do have a child applying for scholarships, the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific has scholarships available in each of their regions as well as a regionwide scholarship. For information on this, go to bbb-scholarship.org.