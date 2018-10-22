Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker reveals employment scams are on the rise. While unemployment numbers are very low, many employers are having to be competitive to get the help they need, but unfortunately that also leads to con artists inserting themselves into the picture.
Since January, North American residents have reported more than 3,465 employment scams to BBB Scam Tracker with over $3 million reported lost. Compare this to the estimated 1,751 employments scams with over $800,000 lost from January to October of last year. Idahoans already have reported 20 employment scams with more than $700 lost this year.
With the busy holiday hiring season underway, job seekers should be aware of the scope of these scams. Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific wants job seekers to be aware of the way’s scammers trick “new employees” into giving out their personal information or their hard-earned money. These con artists may take advantage of this opportunity to prey on job seekers with scam job postings, fake recruiter emails and work-at-home schemes.
To avoid employment scams, job hunters should look out for these red flags:
• Positions that require little training. Always be wary of work-from-home or secret shopper positions, or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service rep. These positions don't usually require special training or licensing, which makes it appealing to a wide range of applicants. Scammers know this and use these otherwise legitimate titles in their fake ads.
• Vague company descriptions. It’s a huge red flag if you can’t identify the company’s contact information, owner, headquarters or even product from its online ad. Pro tip: check online at bbb.org/northwest-pacific to see if the employer has a good rating. Also, watch for legitimate companies being impersonated. Find the real employer website to verify if a job posting is real.
• No interview. If you are offered a job without a formal interview or job application, it’s most likely a scam. Be wary of jobs that hire on the spot or conduct interviews via online chat or instant messaging services.
• Job applications that require a fee. The federal government and the U.S. Postal Service never charge for information about jobs or applications for jobs. Be wary of any offer to give you special access or guarantee you a job for a fee — if you are paying for the promise of a job, it’s probably a scam.
• Recruiters who don’t disclose information. A legitimate recruiter will provide you with a complete contract for their services with cost, what you get, who pays (you or the employer), and what happens if you do not find a job.
If you've been a victim of an employment scam, help others avoid being scammed by filing a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.