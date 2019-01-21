Getting calls or emails from scammers is commonplace these days. For many, the frustration becomes, how do these people get my number or email? Unfortunately, these scammers have many ways to get personal information. But one of the biggest ways lately is through data breaches. And as we continue to see company and organizations hacked, the likelihood of becoming a victim is on the rise.
Following these breaches, consumers have reached out to the Better Business Bureau with reports of con artists calling them. The scammer pretends to be from the retailer, their bank or credit card issuer, saying their card was compromised and suggesting actions to “fix” the problem. Unfortunately, the scammers are using information derived from the data-breach to convince consumers they are the real deal. The Better Business Bureau cautions victims of data-breaches to be aware of the calls they receive and suggests proactively reaching out to bank and credit card companies.
Also, when answering a scam call, realize the person on the other end is listening for clues to further target victims. They’ll try to determine a person’s age, if they have kids, pets, live in the city, anything to further the scam. The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to just hang up, because staying on the line increases the chance of receiving more calls in the future.
While a data breach is an illegal way for scammers to get your information, there are legal ways to go about it as well. Many public records are available at the federal, state, county and city levels, including census data, property information, criminal records, bankruptcies and tax liens. Private companies can pull all this personal information together and sell it to anyone. And it’s 100 percent legal. That’s why it’s important to be skeptical whenever approached about an account or people wanting personal information by phone or email.
The biggest thing consumers can do is guard their information. The Better Business Bureau wants people to think of their information like money: value and protect it. Be careful what sites you visit and be sure you are on a legitimate site before entering personal information. Also think of the information you put on social media, whether it’s your birthday, your address, or even things you like, it can all be used to target you.
For information on how to protect yourself and your personal information go to bbb.org.