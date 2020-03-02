Spring is in the air! No, really, it is! Or it’s at least around the corner. And with the new season unfortunately comes an old, but ever vigilant, variety of con artists that are always on the hunt to trick you out of your money and/or private information. As sure as daffodils and crocus are going to bloom, these nasty tricksters will try to scare and worry you, to get what they want. They may call, text, or email, and appear very legitimate. Calls may seem to be a local number, texts appear to be from real companies, or emails with entirely believable government logos on them. Unfortunately, your Better Business Bureau hears about these calls daily – and they don’t end well.
BBB Northwest & Pacific has heard that a variety of these cons are going around and we want you to be educated and on the lookout.
— Power/utility scam: Utility company imposters typically reach out via a telephone call or knock on your door claiming to be a representative from the local water, electric, or gas company. In the most common scenario, the fraudster will say a payment is overdue and the utility will be shut off if you don’t pay up immediately.
— Phony banking texts: You receive a text message or phone call allegedly from a bank, alerting you of fraudulent activity on your account. You may or may not have an account at that bank. The con artists might even know your account number. They use a variety of messages and techniques, but the desired outcome is the same. They want you to give them information, the key to your money.
— IRS Imposters: There are many ways to tell if a call about tax debt is a fraudulent IRS call. According to the IRS, people with overdue taxes will always receive multiple contacts, including letters and phone calls, from the IRS first. The IRS will also notify taxpayers before sending their accounts to a private collection agency. The IRS and the private debt collection company will both send a letter to the taxpayer first. If you get a call first and had no idea you owed taxes, be cautious and skeptical.
— Emergency Calls: Emergencies prey on person’s kind nature and willingness to help friends and family in need. Con artists impersonate their targets’ loved ones, make up an urgent situation, and plead for help and money. Thanks to social media sites, these people can offer plausible stories and incorporate nicknames and real travel plans into the con to convince their targets.
If you receive any of these imposter calls, BBB suggests resisting the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. Don’t respond to the call, text, or email, always call the company or person directly to ask about whatever situation was raised. For more information on imposter scams go to bbb.org/scamtips or you can report a scam, to bbb.org/scamtracker.