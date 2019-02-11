Social Security numbers are the golden keys of the information world. They unlock the most sensitive personal information, including individual loan and bank account details. With a nine-digit number that powerful, it’s no wonder scammers want it and will go to great lengths to steal it.
Fake IRS calls are certainly nothing new, but the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has seen a distinct rise in phony Social Security calls hitting Idaho. And these calls can be alarming.
Scammers will try a variety of tactics to try and scare consumers into giving them personal information. The fraudsters often claim a Social Security number has “expired” or will be revoked. They even make threats of jail time or legal action if the consumer doesn’t respond.
Here’s what we are hearing is going around Idaho in January:
• One report from stated, “(I) received a voicemail claiming that there were numerous security alerts on my SSN that have been identified as illegal activities and they were going to suspend my SSN.”
• Another stated, “I was told to call a number and talk to someone about my Social Security number before it would become unusable.”
• And another resident near Boise reported receiving this message, “the purpose of this call is regarding enforcement action which has been executed by the US Treasury against your SSN. Ignoring this would be an intentional attempt to avoid initial appearances before the magistrate judge or exempt jury for a federal criminal offense. So, before this matter goes to federal claims court house or you get arrested, kindly call us back on our number 505-365-0470. I repeat 505-365-0470 as soon as possible.”
A scammer might ramble off badge numbers, case numbers and even spoof their numbers to try to con a person. The consumer’s caller ID may even indicate the call is coming from the Social Security Administration’s phone number. In those cases, the Federal Trade Commission confirms, “they’re faking that number. It’s not the real SSA calling.”
Here are a few tips to remember:
• Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue. And your bank accounts are not about to be seized.
• The Social Security Administration will not threaten you. Real SSA employees will never threaten your benefits in exchange for money. They also won’t promise to increase your benefits in exchange for information. If they do, it’s a scam.
• The real SSA number is 1-800-772-1213, but scammers are putting that number on the caller ID. If you’re suspicious, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 directly and speak to the real SSA.
• Never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. The same advice holds regarding bank account or credit card numbers.