They can be so deceiving; a call that appears to come from a local number, even your area police department with the person on the other end pretending to be your loved one in trouble.
Unfortunately, your Better Business Bureau hears about these calls daily. Recently, eastern Idaho residents reported receiving these calls from someone appearing to be coming from the Bonneville County Jail. The callers attempt to impersonate people’s loved ones claiming they are in trouble.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office reports it is seeing an increase in the number of telephone scams targeting Idahoans. Wasden says, “while these scams are not new, I want to make sure all Idahoans are prepared in case their phone rings and there’s a scammer on the other end of the line.”
The Better Business Bureau often warns consumers of these type of imposer scams. Here are some other common imposter calls to look out for:
n Power/utilities scam: Utility company imposters typically will reach you with a telephone call or knock on your door claiming to be a representative from the local water, electric, or gas company. In the most common scenario, the scammer informs you that payment is overdue, and the utility will be shut off if you don’t pay up immediately. These cons may also involve promises of energy discounts with the aim of taking your money, personal information, or possibly the account details needed to switch you to another utility provider without your consent (an illegal practice known as “slamming”).
n IRS scam: There are many ways to tell whether a call you receive about tax debts is an IRS fraud call. According to the IRS, people with overdue taxes will always receive multiple contacts, including letters and phone calls, from the IRS first. The IRS will also notify taxpayers before sending their accounts to a private collection agency. The IRS and the private debt collection company will both send a letter to the taxpayer first. If you get a call first and had no idea you owed taxes, be cautious.
n Emergency scams: This is like the one we have seen locally. Emergency scams (sometimes called grandparent scams) prey on your willingness to help friends and family in need. Scammers impersonate their targets’ loved ones, make up an urgent situation, and plead for help and money. Thanks to social media sites, scammers can offer plausible stories and incorporate nicknames and real travel plans into the con to convince their targets.
If you receive an imposter call, the Better Business Bureau suggests resisting the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. Don’t call the phone number provided by the caller or caller ID, always call the company or person directly to ask them about what you have been called about. For information on imposter scams go to bbb.org/scamtips or you can report a scam, to bbb.org/scamtracker.