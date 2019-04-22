Tax Day has come and gone. While you can breathe a little easier as you check that off your to-do list. But before you file all those papers away for the year, there’s one more date to take note of in April. Mark your calendar for Saturday, Better Business Bureau’s Secure Your ID Day. This day is your annual reminder to take steps to protect your identity.
That’s because doing taxes comes with plenty of paperwork; paperwork with sensitive personal information, including your Social Security number. To a thief, tax documents are a gold mine. Equipped with that information, they can wreak havoc on your financial life, from opening fraudulent accounts to filing phony taxes in your name next year.
You can shred just about any document but there are some you should keep for a certain amount of time. The IRS has a few recommendations on tax documents for specific situations. Otherwise, BBB recommends the following timeline for sensitive document shredding:
— Keep for three years: bank statements, expired insurance policies, employment applications and more.
— Keep for seven years: invoices, canceled stock certificates, payroll records, withholding statements and more.
— Keep permanently: deeds, mortgages, tax returns, audit reports, legal correspondence, property records and more.
Another thing to consider when protecting your identity is putting a freeze on your credit reports. Especially with how frequently data breaches occur these days, keeping an eye on credit is imperative.
A “freeze” means that anyone attempting to obtain a credit report on a consumer will be unable to get one and will simply be told that the credit report is frozen. Because most creditors and merchants won’t extend significant credit without reviewing the consumer’s credit report first, it will be more difficult for fraudsters to get credit in your name. The freeze is also a good way to slow down pre-approved credit offers. Fewer things to shred in the future.
Last year, Congress passed a new law making it easier for Americans to freeze their credit. This law makes freezing and unfreezing your credit free of charge. It also required the three credit reporting agencies to act faster, with a freeze taking effect within one business day and, if you ask to lift the freeze, it must happen within one hour.
When you contact Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, be ready to provide the following:
— First, middle, and last names and any suffix
— Previous names, such as your maiden name
— Current and any recent addresses, including your street address, apartment number, city, state and zip code
— Social Security number
— Date of birth
For information on how to protect your identity and information, go to bbb.org.