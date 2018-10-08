The cool air is settling in and the leaves are changing, but October isn’t just all treats and pumpkins. It’s National Cybersecurity Awareness month.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, victims lost more than $1.4 billion to internet crimes in 2017 — that’s up from $1.33 billion in 2016.
A recent example of how fragile our online information is, the latest Facebook data breach which was the largest in the company’s 14-year history. The attackers exploited a feature in Facebook’s code to gain access to user accounts and potentially take control of them.
As breaches continue to happen with so many companies and organizations, protecting our personal information is imperative. But how do you do it? First set the privacy and security settings on websites to your comfort level for information sharing. It’s OK to limit how and with whom you share information.
It’s also important to safeguard your accounts as much as possible. Turn on two-step verification on accounts when available. This adds an extra layer of security to your account by requiring you to know more than just a password. This is typically a code that is sent to you after accessing your password-protected electronic device.
In this day and age many of us share a lot of personal information through social media, being pictures, locations, birthdays, etc. Information about your history or location has value. Think about who is seeing the information and how it is gathered by mobile apps or websites. Take care when posting about yourself and others online. Consider who might see it and how it could be perceived now and in the future. To hackers and con artists your information is very valuable.
Even if you aren’t on social media that doesn’t mean you’re safe. There are so many ways these con artists and hackers get are your personal information. One way you can protect your information from those who get into your computer is to take advantage of technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft frequent safety updates. Keep all software on internet-connected devices — including PCs, smartphones and tablets — up to date to reduce risk of infection from malware.
Another great thing to do is review of your online files. Tend to your digital records, PCs and phones and any device with storage just as you do for paper files. Start removing digital clutter; save only those emails you really need, and unsubscribe to email you no longer need/want to receive.
Copy important data to a secure cloud site or another computer or drive where it can be safely stored. Password protect backup drives. Make sure to back up your files before getting rid of a device, too.
Anyone who feels they may be a victim of a cybercrime should report it to local law enforcement and BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.